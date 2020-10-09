Keith Urban Not Supporting Nicole Kidman's Projects?

It's been one year since Gossip Cop confronted a rumor about Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman having a "huge showdown" at a charity event. We wanted to take a look back and see if that relationship really is fine or if marital issues have been pervasive ever since.
According to NW, Kidman and Urban had a public dust-up inadvertently revealing trouble in the relationship. The two reportedly requested to be "photographed separately" at the Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean. Kidman was "lashing out at Keith for acting like a stranger and failing to take interest in her latest projects." Insiders even told the tabloid that the two stayed in separate hotel rooms.
Gossip Cop busted the story at the time by pointing out the frosty photographs in question were taken while Urban and Kidman did not expect their photo taken, so they did look a little disheveled — but not break-up disheveled. Urban has always supported Kidman's career, so the story was completely inaccurate.
Yup! A few weeks ago Kidman posted on her Instagram to promote Urban's newest project, his album The Speed of Now Pt. 1.
In a recent interview with Variety, Urban credited his marriage with Kidman for teaching him how to communicate. He said, "I could write a good love song, but I was terrible at relationships" until he married Kidman. Clearly, the two aren't at odds.
A few months after publishing this bogus story, NW targeted Kidman once again by saying that she was "just skin and bones" after having her heart broken by her husband. Gossip Cop was told by a rep for Kidman on the record that there was "no truth" to that report. Clearly, this tabloid had no legitimate insiders when it came to Urban and Kidman.
Although NW has now shut down, Woman's Day seems to have picked up the mantle for making up stories about the Lion star. It claimed that Kidman had hit rock bottom after being abandoned by Urban. In a similar story to this one, it claimed the two were cruising toward divorce after Urban missed some of her red carpet events. Perfect attendance isn't what keeps relationships strong, it's communication, and they seem to be absolutely great at it.
Most recently, the tabloid said that Kidman had been abandoned by Urban as he left Australia to return to Nashville. The story used a years-old photograph of Urban at the airport, so it was deliberately misleading. No divorce has happened for these two stars and they look as happy in year 14 as they did in year one.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.