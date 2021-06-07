Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Keith Urban Demanding Nicole Kidman Avoid Working With Certain Male Actors, Stalling Her Latest Project?

C
Cortland Ann
6:00 pm, June 7, 2021
Nicole Kidman in a red dress with Keith Urban in a suit at the Golden Globes
(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman has worked with a lot of nice-looking men over the course of her career. Tom Cruise, Colin Firth, Jude Law, Alexander Skarsgård, and Sebastian Stan have all shared the silver screen with the Oscar-winning actress. However, her luck may have run out. One tabloid claims Kidman cannot find a leading man for The Silent Wife and husband Keith Urban is doing her no favors, drawing up a list of actors she is not allowed to hire. Gossip Cop investigates.

Keith Urban’s Says Some Actors Are Off Limits?

New Idea reported in April that country music’s Keith Urban has written a “Do Not Pick Him” list when it comes to his wife’s on-screen love interests. Many of these potential leading men are people who have already shared the screen with Nicole Kidman. Colin Firth, who starred with the actress in The Railway Man and Before I Go To Sleep, Alexander Skarsgård who played her abusive husband in Big Little Lies, and Lenny Kravitz, who Kidman was briefly engaged to in real life, were all apparently on the list of men who couldn’t join Kidman for The Silent Wife

“She knows Keith’s only half-joking with his list because he does struggle watching her one the big screen all over another guy. Nicole wants to accommodate him, but right, leading men are hard to find,” an unnamed inside source told the outlet. “With Hollywood on hold for so long, everyone’s half-committed to something, so it’s tough locking someone away. The movies might have stopped being made, but the ideas certainly haven’t.”

How’s Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban’s Relationship?

Gossip Cop can this story is completely false. The idea that her husband would have any say or control over who her co-stars are is not only super outdated and sexist, but Kidman often doesn’t have a say of who she is kissing on camera. It’s part of the job.

Also here’s the tiny bit of info that completely changes the narrative of this story: There have been no meaningful updates on this film since 2013 when Kidman first announced she was producing and starring in it. No distributor is attached, screenwriter Billy Ray hasn’t updated the public on the status of the script, and Kidman herself has remained mum on the subject. Gossip Cop won’t say this film is dead in the water but will say this story is most likely made up.

This is not the first time New Idea claimed Kidman and Urban were jealous of the other’s coworkers, in fact, the publication is one of the worst perpetrators of the rumor. In December, the rag wrote that another list was coming between the couple. This time it was a list of female duet partners for Urban, with LeAnn Rimes at the top. In March 2020, Kidman apparently got into a jealous fight with her husband on the set of The Prom. Gossip Cop busted both stories. The couple is doing just fine.

