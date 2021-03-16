Keith Urban Jealous Of Nicole Kidman And Hugh Grant’s Friendship

Nicole Kidman’s marriage to Keith Urban is constantly picked at by the tabloids. Last year, one outlet claimed that Urban warned his wife’s The Undoing co-star, Hugh Grant, to stay away from her. Gossip Cop is looking back at the story and where Urban and Kidman’s marriage stands today.

Keith Urban To Hugh Grant: Stay Away From My Wife!

In 2020, after Nicole Kidman shared a photo of herself hugging Hugh Grant, Woman’s Day alleged that Keith Urban had become consumed with jealously and rage. An insider told the magazine, “She gave him no warning she was posting this picture, and he feels like it makes him look like a fool. He was super annoyed – and obviously jealous.” According to the sketchy source, Kidman and Urban’s marriage was already in trouble due to their busy schedules.

Nicole Kidman Got Lonely And Leaned On Hugh?

“She wasn’t getting a lot of attention from Keith lately, so she found it elsewhere. Nicole and Hugh have amazing chemistry, and she obviously loves the banter they have together,” the informant revealed. The tipster further disclosed that Urban made a surprise visit on the set of The Undoing in 2019 because he “had a real issue with his wife’s close friendship with Hugh.” “There’s no doubt that by posting that picture of herself cuddling Hugh, she was trying to get Keith to notice she is able to have some fun on her own. Keith knows all too well Nic has had a little crush on Hugh,” the dubious source continued.

The story got even more dramatic when the source alleged that the country singer “made sure word gets back to Hugh that he’s aware of what’s going on between him and Nic”— adding that Urban’s “a pretty chill guy usually, but Keith told Hugh in no uncertain terms that he should back off, or he’d find Keith hanging around a lot more than usual to keep an eye on things.”

The Truth Behind Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman’s Marriage

Gossip Cop looked into the story when it came out. Rather than just rely on the words of an untraceable insider, we ran the report by a spokesperson for Nicole Kidman. The actress’s rep told us that that there was no truth to the account, as did a spokesperson for Keith Urban. From our viewpoint, the tabloid just used Kidman’s amicable relationship with Hugh Grant and twisted it into something more. As for Kidman and Urban’s marriage, the two are just fine. The spouses were recently spotted holding hands while leaving a Japanese restaurant in Sydney. Despite what tabloids try and imply, the couple is not having marital issues.

More Ridiculous Reports About Keith& Nicole

Woman’s Day isn’t the most trustworthy source. The magazine has been busted by Gossip Cop several times for alleging Urban and Kidman have relationship problems. In 2019, the publication claimed that the couple was divorcing after a red carpet row. Months ago, the outlet asserted Kidman and Urban were fighting over the men in her life. None of these phony accounts were remotely true, which Gossip Cop had explained.