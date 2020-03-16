Keith Urban Warned Hugh Grant To ‘Back Off’ Nicole Kidman?

EXCLUSIVE

By Andrew Shuster

Did Keith Urban really warn Hugh Grant to “back off” Nicole Kidman? That’s the storyline one of the tabloids is pushing. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

Last week, Kidman shared an Instagram photo of herself hugging Grant, her co-star in the upcoming HBO series The Undoing. She added the caption, “Not a bad way to spend a Monday.” That’s all Woman’s Day needed to publish a story about the actress’s husband being consumed with rage and jealousy. “She gave him no warning she was posting this picture, and he feels like it makes him look like a fool,” an anonymous source tells the magazine. “He was super annoyed – and obviously jealous.”

The alleged insider goes on to say that Kidman and Urban’s marriage has been in trouble as a result of their busy work schedules, adding, “She’s not getting a lot of attention from Keith lately, so she’s finding it elsewhere. Nicole and Hugh have amazing chemistry, and she obviously loves the banter they have together.” The supposed tipster further contends that Urban “paid a surprise visit” to the set of The Undoing last year as he “has a real issue with his wife’s close friendship with Hugh.”

The questionable insider says Kidman has felt neglected while her husband tours the globe, and “there’s no doubt that by posting that picture of herself cuddling Hugh, she was trying to get Keith to notice she is able to have some fun on her own. Keith knows all too well Nic has had a little crush on Hugh.”

From there, the seemingly phony insider says Urban “is making sure word gets back to Hugh that he’s aware of what’s going on between him and Nic.” There’s nothing going on, and the magazine doesn’t bother to explain how the country star got that message to Grant. Still, the unknown source adds, “He’s a pretty chill guy usually, but Keith has told Hugh in no uncertain terms that he should back off, or he’ll find Keith hanging around a lot more than usual to keep an eye on things.” Considering that The Undoing wrapped filming last year, and is scheduled to debut in May, we’re not sure where he’ll be “hanging around.”

Gossip Cop ran the story by Kidman’s spokesperson, who assures us there’s “no truth” to it. We also reached out to Urban’s rep, who dismissed the report as nonsense. The tabloid relies on an untraceable “source” to back up its claims, but separate spokespeople for the spouses confirm it’s untrue.

The tabloid’s story, which seems to be based on nothing but an Instagram post, isn’t original either. In April of last year, Gossip Cop busted New Idea for falsely claiming Urban was worried about Kidman getting too close to Grant on the set of their TV show. The premise wasn’t true nearly a year ago and it’s no more accurate now.

Meanwhile, Woman’s Day often accuses Kidman of being the jealous spouse. In January, the tabloid falsely claimed the actress had warned Jennifer Lopez to stay away from Urban. Shortly before that, the magazine made up a similar story about Kidman warning Taylor Swift to stay away from her husband. These various scenarios are bogus. It’s time for the tabloid to back off.