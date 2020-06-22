Keith Urban Fighting With Nicole Kidman Over Her On-Screen Reunion With Alexander Skarsgård?

Are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban fighting because of her reunion with Alexander Skarsgård? A tabloid claims the former co-stars working together again is causing a rift between Urban and Kidman. Gossip Cop can correct the story.
Everyone remembers Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård’s intense performances on the HBO show, Big Little Lies. Well, the two are gearing up to star in an upcoming Viking film, The Northman, but Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban isn’t okay with it. According to New Idea, instead of celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary, Urban and Kidman have been “locked” in a tense battle over Kidman’s “reunion” with Skarsgård.
The magazine contends the actress is “determined” to continue with plans to reunite with her former co-star in Northern Ireland for the production of the film once lock down is lifted. The outlet also brings up the kiss Kidman gave Skarsgård at the 2017 Emmys. “Keith can’t believe nobody thinks there’s a problem with this. He was disturbed by that kiss and rightly so given that so were half the people in the room at the Emmys,” a supposed source tells New Idea.
The so-called "source" continues, “Nicole assured him there was nothing to it, aside from a deep emotional bond that came with sharing such intense chemistry on-screen. She made all the right noises about understanding where Keith was coming from and promised never to behave like that again.” The publication maintains that now with Kidman and Skarsgård starring in this movie together, it’s brought “months” of tension between the two. The outlet further alleges fans have noticed Urban hasn’t posted his wife on his Instagram page since Valentine’s Day and Kidman has been “strangely quiet” for a month.
The sketchy insider concludes by stating, “Keith adores Nic’s bubbly, outgoing yet girlish personality, though he prefers it to be directed at him, not at some hot, single male co-star. And Alex’s flirting is getting on Keith’s nerves. They’ll probably still post a loving message to each other on Instagram, but this moving is causing big, possibly on-going problems.”
There’s a lot of hearsay going on in this article and the magazine bases it's accusation off of the words of an unnamed insider. Gossip Cop, however, reached out to a spokesperson for Kidman who told us there was "no truth to this." Also, the outlet uses Urban not posting his wife as often as evidence something is going on between the spouses. Yet, the country star shared a photo of Kidman just yesterday for her birthday and also wrote a sweet caption. Additionally, Kidman explained why she kissed her Big Little Lies co-star at the 2017 Emmys and also noted following her kiss with Skarsgård, she kissed her husband too.
“I did kiss [Skarsgard], but you've got to understand, I did everything with Alex. I’ve got an amazing, supportive husband who I love more than anything in the world, and I gave Alex a congratulatory kiss, and he’s like a mannequin. I mean, not a mannequin! I’m done,” Kidman joked during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. Moreover, this wouldn’t be the first time we busted the unreliable publication for talking about Kidman and Urban’s marriage.
In November 2019, Gossip Cop exposed New Idea for falsely claiming the singer, Pink, saved Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s marriage. Before this, we debunked the outlet for incorrectly staging Urban was worried Kidman was getting too close to Hugh Grant. These stories were proven to be fictitious and bogus, and that the tabloid has no real insight into the couple’s marriage.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.