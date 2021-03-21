Keith Urban Fighting With Nicole Kidman Over Her More Successful Career?

Is Keith Urban upset that Nicole Kidman can work but he can’t? One article reports that Urban is jealous that he cannot tour while Kidman can still make movies. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Nicole And Keith’s Work Woes’

According to OK!, Keith Urban is getting huffy over his wife’s busy schedule. Despite the pandemic, Nicole Kidman is still shooting multiple projects, but Urban cannot tour to promote Speed of Now Part 1. A source says, “It’s been incredibly hard on Keith because it drives him crazy not being able to get out there on stage.”

Nicole Kidman is aware that Urban wants to perform, but a source says that “she’s told him he’s lucky to be able to spend so much time with their daughters.” With the Lion star being cast in the new Lucille Ball biopic, her schedule won’t be clearing up either. The story concludes with a source saying, “Nicole has no plans to slow things down, and she’s not making any apologies.”

Keith Urban Is As Busy As Can Be

It’s not a secret that Urban wants to go on tour. He told Country 102.5, “I’m anxious to get out on the road,” and he actually won’t have to wait long. Urban has tour dates set for the end of 2021 and will likely spend much of 2022 promoting Speed of Now Part 1. In the meantime, he’s shooting music videos and will host the ACM Awards for a second year.

Keith Urban is staying as busy as he safely can, which is the exact same thing Nicole Kidman is doing. This is a really dumb story that lacks any hard evidence whatsoever. Would Urban genuinely prefer for Kidman to be unemployed right now? Urban and Kidman are doing just fine, as loads of photos on Instagram can attest.

Other Bogus Stories

Gossip Cop can bust this story by pointing to this very tabloid. Back in September, it reported that everything is great between Urban and Kidman. That story made the whole marriage sound idyllic, which is in stark contrast to an earlier OK! story about Kidman and Urban pretending to be in love. We also busted its story about Urban struggling with sobriety, so it’s painfully obvious that this tabloid has no insight into Kidman and Urban’s personal life.

It’s as if someone at OK! suddenly realized that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have different careers with different workloads. Urban is not so selfish that he’d prefer Kidman be unemployed just to preserve his ego. The couple is doing fine, so this story is completely false.

