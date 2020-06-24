Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman Fighting Non-Stop Due To Pandemic Lockdown?

Gossip Cop looked into this story and has discovered that it’s just completely wrong. We checked in with Kidman’s rep, who told us on the record that the story was “not true.” In an interview with ET Online back in April, Urban stated that quarantine had been difficult for him (as it has been for basically everybody to some degree), but that he was making the most of it. “[We’ve had] lots and lots of family time, and I’ve actually been really enjoying that,” he said. Additionally, in a Father’s Day Instagram post Kidman called Urban a “truly great father.” They are clearly still pretty happy together.