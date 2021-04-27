Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Prince Andrew smiles at the crowd at a British royal event News ‘The Crown’ Struggling To Find Actor Willing To Play Controversial Royal?

Was The Crown struggling to cast an actor to play disgraced British royal Prince Andrew? A British tabloid claimed the Netflix drama was having trouble finding a star willing to take on the role for fear of damaging their reputation. Gossip Cop looked into the story and can get to the bottom of the rumor. […]

 by Brianna Morton
Justin Timberlake on the left, standing with Jessica Biel in a gold dress. Celebrities Justin Timberlake And Jessica’s Biel’s Marriage Under Pressure After A Year In Quarantine?

Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel struggling under the weight of quarantine? Nine months ago a rumor made the rounds that the two could soon break up. Since there’s been some news, Gossip Cop is looking back on that story. ‘Jessica And Justin Are Having Problems’ According to the National Enquirer, Timberlake and Biel might […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Keanu Reeves in a black suit at the John Wick premiere Celebrities Keanu Reeves Taking Four-Month Break From Filming To Go On Spiritual Journey?

Is Keanu Reeves taking a break from acting to go on a spiritual journey? That’s the story one tabloid was telling one year ago. Gossip Cop checks in on the rumor. Keanu Reeves ‘Ready For An Adventure’? According to an edition of OK! from this time last year, Keanu Reeves is taking some time from […]

 by Gossip Cop Staff
The ladies of The Talk stand together on the red carpet News ‘The Talk’ Loses 4th Host In Less Than A Year

Yet another co-host from The Talk is making an exit from the daytime talk show, but unlike what happened with former host Sharon Osbourne, this exit won’t be for good. Carrie Ann Inaba has announced that she’s taking a leave of absence from the show for the foreseeable future to look after her “well-being.” Though […]

 by Brianna Morton
Celebrities

Keanu Reeves Taking Four-Month Break From Filming To Go On Spiritual Journey?

G
Gossip Cop Staff
10:00 am, April 27, 2021
Keanu Reeves in a black suit at the John Wick premiere
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Is Keanu Reeves taking a break from acting to go on a spiritual journey? That’s the story one tabloid was telling one year ago. Gossip Cop checks in on the rumor.

Keanu Reeves ‘Ready For An Adventure’?

According to an edition of OK! from this time last year, Keanu Reeves is taking some time from work after wrapping filming for Matrix 4 to travel the world. An inside source spills to the tabloid that Reeves “wants to go on a soul-searching sojourn and visit the last few corners of the earth he hasn’t explored yet.” The insider goes on, claiming that Reeves has plans to visit “parts of South America and Asia he’s only read about in books.”

The tabloid insists that Keanu Reeves is drawn to ponderous journeys and feels the need to take some time to reflect. The insider explains that “wandering alone in the wilderness appeals to Keanu at this stage in his life. He needs to reflect and meditate and hopes to gain a deeper understanding about what his true purpose is.”

The magazine concedes that Reeves won’t have as much time to spend with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, but they are in agreement that this experience is the best thing for Reeves right now. The source explains, “She gives him the freedom he needs, and he loves her even more for it.”

‘Bon Voyage’ For Reeves?

So, is it true that Keanu Reeves is taking to the wilderness to reflect on his many years in show business? Not at all. While the trip surely sounds nice, there’s simply no evidence to suggest it. Aside from the tabloid’s alleged “inside source,” there’s absolutely nothing to indicate that Reeves is taking any time off or traveling the world in search of spiritual enlightenment.

On the contrary, Reeves is currently in Germany as he’s in the middle of filming John Wick 4. Not only is Reeves not taking any time off, but coronavirus is still a thing. While restrictions are slowly being lifted in many places, other regions are experiencing high volumes of cases. Taking that into consideration, now maybe isn’t the greatest time to throw caution to the wind and go exploring foreign countries.

This Tabloid On Keanu Reeves

Besides, it’s hard to trust OK! when it comes to Reeves. The tabloid has a long history of falsely reporting on the actor. The magazine once claimed that Sandra Bullock was throwing an engagement party for Reeves, although Reeves wasn’t even engaged. Furthermore, the outlet has claimed on multiple occasions that Reeves and Grant have tied the knot, once in Malibu, and once in their backyard. Not to mention the endless reports that Reeves is adopting a child. Clearly, the tabloid has been wrong before about Keanu Reeves.

More News From Gossip Cop

Reports Claim Malia Obama Is A Wild Child

‘Skin And Bones’ Johnny Depp Looks Like He’s On ‘His Last Voyage’?

Kate Middleton Allegedly Credits This $29 Face Oil To Keep Wrinkles At Bay While Pregnant

Who Is Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld’s Wife? Meet Elena Moussa

Report: Prince Charles Banished Prince Harry Back To America

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.