Keanu Reeves Taking Four-Month Break From Filming To Go On Spiritual Journey?

Is Keanu Reeves taking a break from acting to go on a spiritual journey? That’s the story one tabloid was telling one year ago. Gossip Cop checks in on the rumor.

Keanu Reeves ‘Ready For An Adventure’?

According to an edition of OK! from this time last year, Keanu Reeves is taking some time from work after wrapping filming for Matrix 4 to travel the world. An inside source spills to the tabloid that Reeves “wants to go on a soul-searching sojourn and visit the last few corners of the earth he hasn’t explored yet.” The insider goes on, claiming that Reeves has plans to visit “parts of South America and Asia he’s only read about in books.”

The tabloid insists that Keanu Reeves is drawn to ponderous journeys and feels the need to take some time to reflect. The insider explains that “wandering alone in the wilderness appeals to Keanu at this stage in his life. He needs to reflect and meditate and hopes to gain a deeper understanding about what his true purpose is.”

The magazine concedes that Reeves won’t have as much time to spend with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, but they are in agreement that this experience is the best thing for Reeves right now. The source explains, “She gives him the freedom he needs, and he loves her even more for it.”

‘Bon Voyage’ For Reeves?

So, is it true that Keanu Reeves is taking to the wilderness to reflect on his many years in show business? Not at all. While the trip surely sounds nice, there’s simply no evidence to suggest it. Aside from the tabloid’s alleged “inside source,” there’s absolutely nothing to indicate that Reeves is taking any time off or traveling the world in search of spiritual enlightenment.

On the contrary, Reeves is currently in Germany as he’s in the middle of filming John Wick 4. Not only is Reeves not taking any time off, but coronavirus is still a thing. While restrictions are slowly being lifted in many places, other regions are experiencing high volumes of cases. Taking that into consideration, now maybe isn’t the greatest time to throw caution to the wind and go exploring foreign countries.

This Tabloid On Keanu Reeves

Besides, it’s hard to trust OK! when it comes to Reeves. The tabloid has a long history of falsely reporting on the actor. The magazine once claimed that Sandra Bullock was throwing an engagement party for Reeves, although Reeves wasn’t even engaged. Furthermore, the outlet has claimed on multiple occasions that Reeves and Grant have tied the knot, once in Malibu, and once in their backyard. Not to mention the endless reports that Reeves is adopting a child. Clearly, the tabloid has been wrong before about Keanu Reeves.

