Keanu Reeves NOT Planning To Start A Family With Alexandra Grant, Despite Report

OK! Repeatedly Gets Keanu Reeves Stories Wrong

Gossip Cop has debunked this tabloid more than once for claiming Reeves and Grant were going to get married. In November the wedding was supposed to be in Malibu. By May, there was no wedding but the tabloid still re-reported that the two were “finally engaged.” Gossip Cop spoke to Reeves’ spokesperson then and we were told the story was not only not true, but the magazine was told it was not true and published the story anyway.