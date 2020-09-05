Keanu Reeves NOT Planning To Start A Family With Alexandra Grant, Despite Report

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are not about to start a family. The tabloid cover story reporting this is incorrect. Gossip Cop has the details.
The John Wick star appeared on the cover of OK!this week in a cover story about “love, loss & private pain.” Most of the article goes over some of the tragic incidents of Reeves’ life. Within this article, the tabloid claims Reeves and artist Grant are “ready to start a family at 56.”
A so-called source told the tabloid “there have been whispers that Keanu and Alexandra may soon be ready to take the next step and start a family together.” This alleged source goes on to speculate that “it would be the biggest role of his life” and adds that “friends think nothing would bring him more joy than being a dad.”
As additional evidence, the article cites a quote from Reeves regarding fatherhood where he expressed joy in the idea of sleep deprivation. The tabloid does not list a source for this quote, likely because it was pulled from an interview in 2008. It’s misleading to not say how old the quotation is, for opinions can and likely have changed in the intervening decade-plus.
This 12-year-old sentiment aside, Reeves has rarely expressed an interest in building a family, and a rep for Reeves called this whole story “completely false.” Reeves is amid a yearslong resurgence. Between the upcoming Matrix 4, the new Bill & Ted Face The Music, and multiple John Wick films on the horizon, Reeves’ focus is squarely on his career.
Gossip Cop has debunked this tabloid more than once for claiming Reeves and Grant were going to get married. In November the wedding was supposed to be in Malibu. By May, there was no wedding but the tabloid still re-reported that the two were “finally engaged.” Gossip Cop spoke to Reeves’ spokesperson then and we were told the story was not only not true, but the magazine was told it was not true and published the story anyway.
This is also not the first time this tabloid said Reeves would be a father. Last year, it said the Matrix star was going to adopt a child. Contrary to these reports, Reeves is not married, nor does he currently have a child. It’s possible that friends and strangers alike think he would be a good a dad as this supposed source says, but that doesn’t make this story true.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.