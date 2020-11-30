Keanu Reeves Married By Christmas To Alexandra Grant?

From Point Break to John Wick, Keanu Reeves has remained a beloved figure in Hollywood for generations. Is he currently planning a holiday wedding with artist and girlfriend Alexandra Grant? Gossip Cop investigates.
According to OK!, Reeves “is finally bidding farewell to single life at age 56" and planning to wed his girlfriend, Grant, sometime over the holidays at his home in Los Angeles. A source said that he and Grant were “taking every measure to ensure [the wedding] remains private,” adding that “it’s all super hush-hush.” The two artists “want their day to be a celebration of their love, not an industry event.”
Grant recently “accompanied Keanu to Germany for his Matrix 4 shoot” which is evidence of how serious this relationship has become. A source could “see them writing their own vows, as they have a gift for words.” The article concludes on a nice note, saying “they’re so happy and ready to seal the deal.”
This story busts itself because of the supposed secrecy. If Reeves is indeed planning a “very hush-hush” wedding strictly that is deliberately not trying to be “an industry event,” then how would this tabloid know anything? By this tabloid’s logic, only Reeves and Grant’s closest friends in the world would know any of this, and none of them would spill the beans about wedding vows to the tabloid. A rep for Reeves denies that the actor has any plans to get married at this time.
Reeves and Grant were spotted kissing in Berlin while Reeves films Matrix 4, but couples kiss all the time. As the pandemic wears on, it’s also common to see couples traveling together. This is not evidence that a wedding is going to happen though, and the tabloid knows this.
This tabloid has repeatedly reported that the Devil’s Advocate star was engaged, and so Gossip Cop has repeatedly busted it. About a year ago OK! said Keanu Reeves was getting married in Malibu in the spring. Spring came and went without any wedding. Six months later this tabloid tried again with its report that Reeves was finally engaged. It looks like every six months like clockwork this tabloid runs another story about Reeves planning a wedding.
Most recently, in September, this very same tabloid said Reeves was ready to start a family with Grant, which implies both a wedding and babies to follow. This tabloid also said Sandra Bullock was planning the engagement party. Reeves has no plans to get married or start a family. Constantly pushing this story will not change the fact that it’s completely false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Drew Scott Warned Twin Jonathan To Think Twice About Wedding 'Divorced Mom' Zooey Deschanel?
Kelly Clarkson Rushing To The Altar, Prince Charles In Limbo, And More Daily Gossip
Katie Holmes Secretly Married And Talking Babies With Emilio Vitolo?
Brad Pitt's Butt Getting Saggy From Too Much Fast Food?