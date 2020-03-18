Keanu Reeves To Be Best Man At Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara’s Wedding?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Keanu Reeves going to be the best man at Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara’s wedding? That’s what one of the tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

Reeves was close friend with Phoenix’s late brother, River, who died of a drug overdose in 1993. The John Wick star co-starred with Phoenix’s brother in the movies I Love You to Death and My Own Private Idaho, and Reeves has opened up about mourning the loss of his pal. According to OK!, Phoenix plans to honor his brother by asking Reeves to sub in as the best man at his wedding.

“There’s a huge amount of respect between Joaquin and Keanu, who gets on great with Rooney too,” says a supposed source. “Keanu was terribly moved by Joaquin’s touching tribute to River at the Oscars, and he’s proud to be doing this. Keanu standing up there with the rest of the wedding party will be an emotional moment for the family.” The unknown insider adds, “Everyone thinks it’s a great way to honor River.”

The only true aspect of the tabloid’s story is that Reeves was close pals with Phoenix’s late brother. Everything else is fabricated. For starters, the magazine doesn’t mention when or where the Joker star plans to get married. Perhaps the magazine hasn’t heard – but wedding planning isn’t on most couple’s minds amid the coronavirus pandemic and “social distancing,” which might last for several months.

Still, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation, who confirms that the publication’s article is made up. Phoenix hasn’t asked Reeves to be the best man at his wedding, which isn’t being planned at this time. It should also be noted, there’s no indication that the two actors know each other particularly well, despite Reeves having been close friends with River nearly three decades ago.

Meanwhile, OK! has already proven to have zero insight into Reeves’ own wedding plans, or lack thereof. Gossip Cop busted the magazine in November for wrongly reporting that Reeves and Alexandra Grant were planning a secret wedding in Malibu. The two haven’t tied the knot. Like this latest article, another celebrity was later dragged into the narrative. The magazine also falsely claimed Sandra Bullock was planning Reeves’ (nonexistent) engagement party.

Gossip Cop also called out the tabloid in 2018 for wrongly alleging that Phoenix and Mara were headed for a split. The publication clearly has zero insight into anyone involved in this article.