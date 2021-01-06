The Truth About The 'Keanu Reeves Is Immortal' Theory

We're not the type to entertain outrageous internet conspiracy theories, but when it comes to the viral "Keanu Reeves is Immortal" meme, how could we resist? For decades, the actor has defied his age. His reputation as one of Hollywood's most mysterious leading men only adds to the intrigue. Find out how the John Wick star became the subject of this wild but fun rumor.
Ever since his breakout role in the 1989 comedy Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Keanu Reeves has been a certified Hollywood star. He became a household name in the 90s with his roles in Speed and Point Break, but his role as Neo in The Matrix trilogy took him to the next level of stardom. In 2020, the New York Times ranked in number 4 on its list of "The 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century (So Far)," with writer A.O. Scott asking readers, "Can you name one film that has not been improved by his presence?"
Despite the praise, Reeves hit a lull in his career during the 2010s. Perhaps that's why his legendary comeback in 2014's John Wick was so unexpected. The success spawned a five-part film series, as well as a TV prequel. Check out scenes from the action-thriller in the official trailer:
It's incredible that Reeves, who was 50 at the time of John Wick's release, looks the same as he did in The Matrix 15 years earlier. In fact, he practically looked the same as he did in 1991's Point Break. While people often turn to female celebs for secrets on how to stay young, they should probably be asking Keanu those questions.
In 2010, a mysterious person who goes by the name Davide launched the website Keanu Reeves Is Immortal. He posits the theory that Reeves is some sort of time-traveling shapeshifter who has spanned centuries under different identities.
"I’m not gonna claim I’m the person that first came up with it, but I’m definitely the person that capitalized and developed it," he told Vulture in September 2020. Davide explained that the theory was first floated on Reddit when someone noticed a resemblance between Reeves and Paul Mounet, a French actor born in 1847. It served as a jumping-off point for researching the many different historical figures (including Charlemagne) that Reeves has taken the form of.
Davide's findings struck a chord with conspiracy theorists. An explainer video on YouTube that shows Reeves' progression has attracted over 2 million views to date.
"One of the most interesting emails I got was very long, from someone telling me that I stumbled upon something that I shouldn’t have stumbled upon, and imploring me to stay safe," Davide added.
Like any benevolent deity, Reeves is an active and generous philanthropist who keeps a low profile on his charitable endeavors. According to the Wall Street Journal, Reeves forfeited a significant chunk of his profits from The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions so that it could be offered to the special effects and costume departments. It was reported that the amount was as high as $80 million.
"Money is the last thing I think about," said Reeves. "I could live on what I've already made for the next few centuries."
It's also said that Reeves make significant donations to help sick children. In a 2009 Ladies Home Journal article, he revealed, "I have a private foundation that’s been running for five or six years, and it helps aid a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research. I don’t like to attach my name to it, I just let the foundation do what it does."
Is it more proof that the actor is a wise, ageless god? Reeves seems to be having fun with the theory. To date, he hasn't flat-out denied it. Just take a listen as he coolly plays along as late-night host Jimmy Fallon introduces him to the theory.
Sure, if you look at Reeves between the 1990s and 2000s, he doesn't seem to have aged a day.
But when you check out the details of his face in 2019, it's obvious that he's matured.
"My personal opinion is that he’s aging really well," said Keanu Reeves Is Immortal creator Davide. "I think he’s also someone who’s embracing his own aging. Like, I see a lot of Hollywood actors trying to appear younger than they really are with, let’s say, varying success. Some pull it off. Whereas he’s letting himself age naturally, and I think it shows in a very nice way."
At the end of the day, Reeves' superpower is possessing great genes. We're just glad he's in on the joke and willing to indulge fans in some harmless fun.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.