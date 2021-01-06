The Truth About The 'Keanu Reeves Is Immortal' Theory

Ever since his breakout role in the 1989 comedy Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Keanu Reeves has been a certified Hollywood star. He became a household name in the 90s with his roles in Speed and Point Break, but his role as Neo in The Matrix trilogy took him to the next level of stardom. In 2020, the New York Times ranked in number 4 on its list of "The 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century (So Far)," with writer A.O. Scott asking readers, "Can you name one film that has not been improved by his presence?"