Keanu Reeves Getting Married To Alexandra Grant? All The Latest Information

It’s quite evident that Keanu Reeves is happy with Alexandra Grant — which leaves many wondering if the two will get married. Reeves has never married before, but the tabloids have repeatedly alleged he could be close to tying the knot with Grant. Gossip Cop has a few rumors we’ve investigated about the pair’s romance and if they’ll be walking down the aisle soon.

Keanu Reeves Proposed To Alexandra Grant Over The Holidays?

In 2020, Woman’s Day reported that Reeves and Grant were engaged. The story came out not too long after the couple was seen holding hands at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. The outlet alleged that Grant revealed the happy news at a party thrown by her friend, Gwyneth Paltrow. Paltrow did, in fact, host a gathering where a few other friends were in attendance along with Grant, but that wasn’t enough to confirm the artist was engaged to Reeves. Still, the source asserted that Reeves “proposed at his Hollywood Hills home on her birthday on New Year’s Eve, after hiring one of the head chefs of his favorite restaurant, Mastro’s, to cook a lavish dinner for them.” Gossip Cop still didn’t trust the words from the tabloid, given it has a poor track record and there hasn’t been any confirmation that Reeves and Grant were engaged. We busted the phony story at the time.

Alexandra Healed Keanu’s Heart, But Were They Engaged?

About a month later, OK! hopped on the engagement bandwagon and alleged Reeves and Grant were getting married. The tabloid claimed that the John Wick actor was “finally” engaged to Grant. A source told the magazine that Grant “taught him how to love again and healed his broken heart,” adding that Reeves decided “it was time to give it a shot, and it didn’t take him long to commit.” The only piece of the truth to the story was that Keanu Reeves did suffer a tragic loss almost 20 years ago when his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Syme, gave birth to their stillborn daughter and later was tragically killed in a car crash. For the tabloid to use this as a basis for its report is sick and disgusting. Rather than rely on the words of an untraceable source, Gossip Cop ran the story by a spokesperson for Reeves who told us the narrative wasn’t true. The actor’s rep also called out OK! for its baseless tale and stated: “[OK!’s] story is completely false and has no basis in any truth. This is completely fabricated for [the tabloid’s] own financial gain. If [OK!] publishes anything else as our comment, then any such statement will be false and we will take appropriate action.”

Keanu & Alexandra’s European Wedding

Towards the end of last year, the National Enquirer asserted that Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were planning to wed in Berlin. Reeves and Grant were in Germany together while the actor shot the fourth Matrix film. According to the paper, the pair were looking to get hitched adding that they “loved it there and have been living in this kind of bubble for weeks while he shoots his movie.” An insider further revealed that “they’ve really bonded during the lockdown, and filming in Europe has brought home how in sync they are about life.” Again, there was only a piece of truth to the story. Reeves and Grant were seen strolling together in Germany but in the pictures Gossip Cop saw, the artist didn’t have a ring on her finger. Also, the paper didn’t have concrete evidence to confirm the two were planning to wed. There is still no evidence they are engaged.

Keanu’s Christmas Wedding

Around the same time, OK! again alleged that Reeves and Grant were rushing to the aisle. This time, the tabloid claimed that the two would be married by Christmas. The publication contended that the couple would marry at Reeves home in Los Angeles in a very private ceremony. A sketchy tipster asserted that the couple “wanted their day to be a celebration of their love, not an industry event.” If Reeves and Grant were looking to wed in private, why would this informant run to the tabloid and reveal this information? More than likely, that was because the source, along with the article, was bogus. Gossip Cop had already busted this same outlet for incorrectly stating Reeves and Grant were getting married.

