Keanu Reeves And Angelina Jolie Dating? That Was The Rumor

No, Lara Croft And John Wick Never Dated

Yet, this tall tale was just that, a tale. When the report came out, Gossip Cop checked with a source close to Angelina Jolie who confirmed the story was incorrect. A year ago, we once again investigated the account to find it was still untrue. Today, our verdict remains the same. Angelina Jolie is currently embroiled in a custody and divorce battle with Brad Pitt, but the actress is also primarily just focused on raising her children. Keanu Reeves is reportedly dating Alexandra Grant who he's been linked to since 2019. If Jolie and Reeves were even remotely involved with each other, every news outlet in the world would’ve covered their alleged relationship.