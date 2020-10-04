Keanu Reeves And Angelina Jolie Dating? That Was The Rumor

Were Keanu Reeves and Angelina Jolie a serious, low-key couple at one point? Two years ago, a tabloid stated that the John Wick star and the Maleficient actress were settling down together. Though Gossip Cop investigated the hearsay surrounding the rumor when it came out, we’re taking a look back at the story today and everything we uncovered.
In 2018, it was reported by NW that Reeves and Jolie were “quietly” dating since July of 2017 following a “top-secret” trip to an isolated Greece island. The magazine stated the two met when she and Reeves’ mother became next-door neighbors. The tabloid’s insider divulged Jolie's six children “approved” of her romance with the Matrix actor and Reeves “enjoyed being around Jolie’s children.”
The source added Reeves "was a good influence" on the actress and possessed the qualities Jolie wanted in a man since she was “done with the drama." In regards to Reeves, NW revealed the actor was “drawn to mysterious women like Ange who have a darker side." As for why many of us didn’t hear about this illicit relationship, the outlet disclosed the two kept their romance “firmly under wrap,” even though Reeves's mom wanted the two to go public and settle down.
Yet, this tall tale was just that, a tale. When the report came out, Gossip Cop checked with a source close to Angelina Jolie who confirmed the story was incorrect. A year ago, we once again investigated the account to find it was still untrue. Today, our verdict remains the same. Angelina Jolie is currently embroiled in a custody and divorce battle with Brad Pitt, but the actress is also primarily just focused on raising her children. Keanu Reeves is reportedly dating Alexandra Grant who he's been linked to since 2019. If Jolie and Reeves were even remotely involved with each other, every news outlet in the world would’ve covered their alleged relationship.
Moreover, this wasn’t the first bogus report we busted from NW about Jolie. Around this time last year, the same tabloid alleged Jolie was having “secret sleepovers” with Bradley Cooper. Gossip Cop debunked the story when it came out. The two were never dating, secretly or otherwise.
Last November, NW claimed Jolie felt that she was hated by Hollywood. The magazine purported the actress was worried her reputation was being smeared due to her divorce from Pitt. However, Gossip Cop noted that the actress didn’t care what anyone thought of her, therefore, the tabloid’s premise was completely fabricated.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.