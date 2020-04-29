Keanu Reeves And Alexandra Grant Getting Married?

Truth rating: 2

By Hugh Scott

Is Keanu Reeves engaged to Alexandra Grant? That is the million-dollar question. Gossip Cop has investigated, and here’s what we can report.

Ever since Reeves and Grant first appeared together holding hands at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November, the gossip media has gone nuts with tabloids competing to come up with the most outlandish stories about the couple. Last month, Woman’s Day took a swing with a story purporting that the two were engaged and Grant revealed the news to her friends at a party thrown by Gwyneth Paltrow.

It all seemed from a party in February

The “No Makeup Party” hosted by Paltrow in February included a number of high-profile guests and friends of the actress, including Demi Moore, Kate Hudson, Rachel Zoe, and Alexandra Grant. Grant even posted a photo of the get-together on her Instagram feed. Woman’s Day took the opportunity to forego reporting on the party in a straightforward manner and instead seemingly invented a separate narrative where Grant told everyone at the party she was engaged to Reeves.

A so-called “source” tells the tabloid, “Alex told pals that Keanu proposed at his Hollywood Hills home on her birthday on New Year’s Eve, after hiring one of the head chefs of his favorite restaurant, Mastro’s, to cook a lavish dinner for them.” The supposed source goes on to explain, “Alex initially kept the engagement news on the downlow, but wasn’t able to contain her excitement any longer and happily showed her friends the gorgeous sparkler on her finger.”

Details about Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant’s supposed wedding

From there, this “source” goes on in amazing detail about Grant and Reeves’ alleged plans for the wedding. “She told friends they’ll keep the wedding as low-key as possible, explaining that they’ll be eloping to Honolulu later this year. The plan is for an intimate celebration with just the two of them and a couple of witnesses.” From there, the article gets even weirder.

The source goes on, claiming that Hudson said the women should make it “an engagement celebration, and Gwyneth immediately started dancing around Alex,” making it sound like some strange tribal ritual. But there’s more. According to the dubious source, Demi Moore “opened up about how her small wedding to Ashton Kutcher in 2005 was much more special than her lavish star-studded ceremony with Bruce Willis in 1987.”

What’s the verdict?

So, after all that, what are Gossip Cop’s thoughts on all this? Frankly, we’re not sure. Usually we like to be definitive, but when it comes to Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant, it’s hard to be sure of anything. Reeves is notoriously very private about his personal life and neither he, nor Grant, have made any kind of official announcement. In our research though, we’ve only come up with more questions, really.

For example, while nothing has come out publicly, Grant is on record sort of confirming the couple are dating. In an interview with Vogue, she was described as his girlfriend and didn’t dispute the assertion. She didn’t outright confirm it either. “I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” the artist told the magazine, speaking of the now-famous photos of them together.

On her Instagram page, there is a photo of Grant wearing a ring on that finger, but it’s not clear that it’s an engagement ring and another photo of her left-hand reveals no ring, so again, there is no hard evidence. One thing is for sure though, it’s impossible to trust an outlet like Woman’s Day.

We’ve been here before

Last June, the same tabloid purported Angelina Jolie wanted Reeves to join the cast of The Eternals so she could date him. The preposterous article contended that the actress was “more than happy to mix business with pleasure.” The outlet was wrong, as Gossip Cop reported at the time.

Before that, in May, the unreliable tabloid attached Reeves to Sandra Bullock, despite Bullock already being in a relationship with Bryan Randall. Basically, anything the outlet publishes is immediately suspect, just like this latest story about Reeves and Grant, so check Gossip Cop first, just to make sure. And for the record, there is also no evidence that Mastro’s is Reeves’ favorite restaurant, but he was photographed last May there with Grant, so the tabloid undoubtedly concocted that part of the story based on that photo.