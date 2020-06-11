Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant Marriage And Engagement Rumors: What’s Real And What’s Not In 2020

When Keanu Reeves stepped onto the red carpet with Alexandra Grant at a charity event in late 2019, the internet exploded, to put it mildly. Reeves and Grant have been artistic and business partners for years, but seeing them holding hands in a very public place ignited rumors far and wide. Gossip Cop has debunked many of these rumors and phony reports, of course, so here’s a rundown of what we’ve busted and what we think is probably true.
The answer here is tricky. Both Grant and Reeves are very private and neither have explicitly said anything in public. Reeves, in fact, has said nothing at all. Grant has been coy, but she has let out some hints.
In an interview with British Vogue titled, “Alexandra Grant On Finding Love With Keanu Reeves & Her Upcoming Marfa Invitational Exhibition,” the artist opens up just a tiny bit. When asked by the publication about that moment on the red carpet, Grant replies. “I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” before adding, “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’” Not exactly a full admission, but hardly a denial, either.
If want something more solid than that, good luck. That’s the most that either have said in person, though the painter does add, “I deeply value the experience of being in relationships,” in the same interview. So, it appears as though we may have to wait quite a long time to get a genuine answer, and frankly, we at Gossip Cop applaud Grant for her coyness and Reeves for maintaining his privacy. Unfortunately, the tabloids don’t feel that way and where there is a news vacuum, these unscrupulous publications will fill it with tall tales and faulty reporting.
It’s safe to say the gossip media was completely clueless as to who Alexandra Grant was before that appearance in November, though it wasn’t the first time Grant had walked a red carpet with Keanu Reeves. In May, Reeves and Grant attended a MOCA Benefit in Los Angeles in May and in June, the two were photographed holding hands at the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer fashion show on the beach in Malibu.
It didn’t take long for the bogus articles to start, however. All of a sudden, the tabloids seemingly had a plethora of “insiders” and “sources close to the couple,” just days after the November sighting. Four days after the now-infamous event, Life & Style quoted one of these dubious sources as saying, “Some say she's not only stolen his heart, but she's also saved him."
As Gossip Cop pointed out when we debunked the story, just a few months early the very same tabloid was insisting Keanu Reeves was dating Halle Barry. It’s remarkable how fast a publication can pivot when reporting the truth doesn’t matter.
A cover story in OK! dated November 25th purported Reeves and Grant were planning a secret wedding in Malibu and Reeves had dropped $200K on an engagement ring for Grant. In fact, the unreliable outlet claimed the two had been engaged for at least a month.
A so-called “insider” told the magazine, "He popped the question about a month ago over a cozy dinner at home - Italian takeout, candlelight and Frank Sinatra music. He said he wanted them to spend the rest of their lives together, and then got down on one knee." The questionable outlet even alleged to have details about the “vintage-inspired engagement ring.”
The secret wedding, the magazine purported, was to take place in the spring of 2020 “just as the sun is setting,” and “with about 70 guests.” Now, the coronavirus pandemic has flipped the world upside down, but no announcement was ever made about a wedding and as far as Gossip Cop (and the rest of the legitimate press) know, no wedding has taken place.
OK! also reported in the same issue that Reeve’s Speed co-star, Sandra Bullock, was planning their engagement party. As Gossip Cop noted at the time, it still wasn’t clear if Keanu Reeves And Alexandra Grant were even dating, and the tabloid was busy planning an engagement party and wedding.
Another supposed “insider” told the magazine, "Sandra is going to handle it all - the invites, the catering the music. She promised it's going to be the perfect evening, and not too over the top,” and would be hosting the party at her house. Gossip Cop debunked that story as well. Bullock and Reeves are indeed good friends, but there was no truth at all to the claim she would be hosting an engagement part for Reeves and Grant.
In February, Grant posted a photo on her Instagram with Gwyneth Paltrow and Demi Moore at a “no make-up” party at the Goop founder’s house. As we reported at the time, that was all it took for Woman’s Day to invented yet another engagement story, using the party as the backdrop.
This time, there was no Frank Sinatra, instead, according to an almost certainly made-up source, “Alex told pals that Keanu proposed at his Hollywood Hills home on her birthday on New Year's Eve, after hiring one of the head chefs of his favorite restaurant, Mastro's, to cook a lavish dinner for them." The wedding would still be on the beach, according to the unreliable "source", but it was be in Honolulu “later this year” where they would elope, instead of exchanging vows with 70 guests in Malibu as OK! had wrongly predicted. This prediction was incorrect as well, as Gossip Cop reported at the time.
Last month, OK! was back at it with another cover story claiming Keanu Reeves And Alexandra Grant were “Finally engaged.” The untruthful outlet purported have “all the details and the first photo of the ring.” It was enough to stop us here at Gossip Cop in our tracks. First photos of the ring? What about the photo the very same tabloid had allegedly had a photo of in November? Had the magazine forgotten about that? And why were they “finally engaged,” when the tabloid asserted just months before that they would be married in the spring?
Of course, we weren’t shocked that the supermarket rag failed to mention all of its allegations from November. That’s a pretty typical trick the tabloids pull. Pretend all the previous phony claims were never made and invent a totally new bogus article to splash across its cover, drawing in innocent grocery shoppers from coast to coast. This time, however, Gossip Cop not only called out the magazine for it’s terrible memory and even worse reporting, Reeves spokesperson went on the record to vehemently deny the false report, telling Gossip Cop the exact words told to the tabloid when it reached out for comment,
"Your story is completely false and has no basis in any truth. This is completely fabricated for your own financial gain. If you publish anything else as our comment, then any such statement will be false and we will take appropriate action."
That settles that. Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are not getting married. At least not in the near future.