Being a woman in the world of sports journalism isn’t an easy thing, but Kay Adams pulls it off with grace, knowledge, and personality. The 34-year-old Chicago native doesn’t just bring us NFL news, either—she’s also quickly becoming a recognizable face in other areas of entertainment. Find out who she is and why she’s poised to become a household name.

Since 2006, Adams has been a co-host of the NFL Network’s daily program Good Morning Football. Accompanied by Peter Schrager, Nate Burleson, and Kyle Brandt, she is noticeably the only female presence on the show.

“I’m not so much a sportscaster as a personality,” she explained to Craig Ferguson back in 2012. “I’m just a gal with an opinion.”

But don’t buy into her false modesty. Adams knows her sports, and she has the resume to prove it. She told Ferguson that her earliest job was as an in-game host at St. Louis Cardinals games. (Adams was a communications major at the University of Missouri, which explains her love of the team.) She also hosted Fantasy Zone, a fantasy football program that aired on Sundays on DirecTV.

From there, she brought her voice to radio. Adams hosted two fantasy football shows for SiriusXM: Livin’ the Fantasy and Fantasy Drive.

Adams also worked for NBC Sports and the online sportsbook FanDuel before the NFL Network finally scooped her up to join their popular morning program. Although her primary role on Good Morning Football is to serve as a fantasy football guru, she’s more than a pretty face listing the most promising players of the week. Adams displays legit knowledge of the game.

Adams’ personality is a great foil for her co-hosts. Schrager is known for sharing insider info, Burleson provides a former player’s perspective, and Brandt brings high energy. Adams represents the everyday fans!

Perhaps that relatability is why other doors have opened for Adams. In August 2020, People announced that she was hired for its new half-hour TV series, People (the Show!).

Adams and co-host Lawrence K. Johnson cover entertainment news, beauty, style, and human interest stories that are covered in People’s print and online editions. The show premiered in September in 12 major cities, with plans for national syndication forthcoming.

Kay Adams Also Hosted ‘Millionaire Live’

When she’s not talking about waiver wires or who wore what, Adams is encouraging everyday people to play games for big money.

In April 2020, Sony and ABC launched the “Millionaire Live” app—a digital companion to the ABC quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Following the airing of each TV episode, viewers were invited to play the game on their smartphones. Each week’s prize pool was determined by the amount the celebrity contestant won on the most recent episode. While Jimmy Kimmel hosted the small screen revival of Millionaire, Adams served as the host on the app version.

Although it appeared to be a temporary gig to complement the TV show, we are sure this won’t be the last time we see her doing something outside of sports commentating.

Kay Adams Was Rumored To Be Dating NFL Wide Receiver Danny Amendola

With so much exposure these days, you might wonder if Kay Adams has time for a boyfriend. The answer is maybe.

Early in her career, Adams balked at the thought of dating an NFL player. “The word player kind of says it all, right?” she asked Ferguson. “Not every sportsperson or athlete, but, yeah, no. No thanks.”

She even expressed some hesitation about dating in general. It seems that her deep knowledge of football is perceived as a threat by some insecure men.

“It’s not easy, it’s not the easiest thing, but I deal with it,” she said. “I think it takes a very special person to, you know, support someone who knows more than they do.”

But it looks like Adams was eventually willing to take a chance on a player. A few years later, cryptic social media posts hinted that she was dating then-Patriots wide receiver, Danny Amendola. Check out this 2015 game day snap on Instagram, in which she uses the hashtag #80allday—a nod to Amendola’s jersey number.

The two also appeared at the ESPY awards together that same year, but neither ever confirmed nor denied having a relationship. They reportedly broke up in 2016, at which point Amendola started dating Olivia Culpo. The very public nature of the romance apparently led to its demise, and perhaps that’s why Adams remains quiet about her own experience with the football player.

Adams is believed to be currently single—either that, or she remains very tight-lipped about her love life. But if you’re hoping for a shot with her, just know this: she will never spend gameday eating chicken wings or bacon cheeseburgers with you. As she told Katie Nolan on the Garbage Time podcast, she doesn’t eat food with bones, and “bacon smells bad.”

“I’ll eat chicken, a burger,” she said (although she added that she doesn’t use condiments). “I can eat more pizza than anybody.”