Katy Perry’s New Amazon Shop Has Some Of The Most Eye-Catching Shoes We’ve Ever Seen

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Katy Perry is known for being fearless when it comes to fashion. From bright colors to bold prints, the musician loves to constantly mix things up and keep things fun and fresh. That energy and style breathes through every piece of her shoe and purse collection, which you can now easily purchase at Amazon.

At Katy Perry’s official Amazon Shop, you can shop her footwear and handbags collection, as well as her signature fragrances, music, and merchandise, all in one convenient location. While there is so much to love, it’s her shoe collection that causes a double take. From classic pumps to summer perfect sandals to comfy slides, there are some amazing picks. Check out our top picks.

The Geli Flat Sandal

One of the stars of the collection is the Geli sandal. Available in a wide range of colors and toe separator designs like pink flamingo, red lips, and white daisies, these summer sandals are a statement maker! Get lost in the cheeky designs while enjoying the flexible, lightweight construction. Check out all the whimsical designs at amazon.com.

The Star Heeled Sandal

You’re guaranteed to turn heads with these star worthy heels. Available with champagne gold, clear, and gold glitter straps, these heels are perfect for a night out on the town. The padded lining and unique star heel add to the comfort and support of the shoe. Find your size at amazon.com.

The Rizzo Sneaker

From rompers to sun dresses to cut-off shorts, these fun sneakers will easily become you go-to for just about any outfit. From rainbows to crystal leopard print, choose from a number of fun designs to set you apart from the sea of boring sneakers out there. Buy a pair of your own at amazon.com.

The Jimmi Flat Sandal

Slide into style with these sandals that are designed for all day comfort. As you might have guessed by now, these sandals come in a number of color of designs, like this delightful watermelon print to iridescent woven glitter to multi-color sprinkles. Check out all the fun options at amazon.com.

The Dina Pump

You can never go wrong will a classic stiletto pump that completes any ensemble. The cute scallop topline adds a little extra detail to really set these heels apart. From metallic rose gold to black suede, find you perfect pair at amazon.com.

Be sure to check out the full Katy Perry Collection at her new Amazon shop to find your new wardrobe fav.

The Latest Fashion News

You Won’t Believe These Insanely Stylish Sandals Are From Crocs

This New Smiley Collab Fashion Line Is For Those Who Dare To Live Bold

Olivia Munn’s Knee High Boots And Short Shorts Is The Perfect Sexy Casual Spring Look