Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Cover image of Katy Perry in a fashionable ensemble. Celebrities Katy Perry’s New Amazon Shop Has Some Of The Most Eye-Catching Shoes We’ve Ever Seen

Katy Perry knows how to make a bold fashion statement, and her fun collection is now available at amazon.com.

 by Laura Hohenstein
Close up of Prince Charles wearing sunglasses Royals Prince Charles Exacting Revenge On Meghan Markle By Refusing To Give Titles To Her Children

Is Prince Charles getting revenge on Meghan Markle by erasing her and her children from British history? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the shocking claims. Prince Charles Seeking ‘Bitter Revenge’ On Meghan Markle? The cover of the most recent edition of the National Enquirer exclaimed, “Charles’ Bitter Revenge On Meghan!” The tabloid packed […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Cynthia Nixon and wife Christine Marinoni. Cynthia is wearing a green and white dress; Christine is wearing a blue suit. Celebrities Christine Marinoni: What We Know About Cynthia Nixon’s Wife

Most people know Cynthia Nixon for playing red-haired Miranda Hobbs on the iconic HBO smash Sex and the City. But prior to landing the defining role in 1998, Nixon had worked in the industry for nearly 20 years, making her TV debut at the tender age of 12 on an episode of ABC Afterschool Special. […]

 by Jane Andrews
Blake Shelton, in a dark blazer, cuddles up with Gwen Stefani, in a red dress Baby Buzz Gwen Stefani Expecting Twins Via IVF?

365 days ago Gwen Stefani was rumored to be pregnant with twin girls. She and Blake Shelton should have welcomed those kids by now, so Gossip Cop is looking back on the story. Two Kids Incoming According to Star, Shelton and Stefani were expecting twin girls through IVF. Having girls was always Stefani’s dream, but […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Celebrities

Katy Perry’s New Amazon Shop Has Some Of The Most Eye-Catching Shoes We’ve Ever Seen

L
Laura Hohenstein
10:15 am, May 23, 2021
Cover image of Katy Perry in a fashionable ensemble.
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)
Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Katy Perry is known for being fearless when it comes to fashion. From bright colors to bold prints, the musician loves to constantly mix things up and keep things fun and fresh. That energy and style breathes through every piece of her shoe and purse collection, which you can now easily purchase at Amazon.

At Katy Perry’s official Amazon Shop, you can shop her footwear and handbags collection, as well as her signature fragrances, music, and merchandise, all in one convenient location. While there is so much to love, it’s her shoe collection that causes a double take. From classic pumps to summer perfect sandals to comfy slides, there are some amazing picks. Check out our top picks.

The Geli Flat Sandal

One of the stars of the collection is the Geli sandal. Available in a wide range of colors and toe separator designs like pink flamingo, red lips, and white daisies, these summer sandals are a statement maker! Get lost in the cheeky designs while enjoying the flexible, lightweight construction. Check out all the whimsical designs at amazon.com.

The Star Heeled Sandal

You’re guaranteed to turn heads with these star worthy heels. Available with champagne gold, clear, and gold glitter straps, these heels are perfect for a night out on the town. The padded lining and unique star heel add to the comfort and support of the shoe. Find your size at amazon.com.

The Rizzo Sneaker

From rompers to sun dresses to cut-off shorts, these fun sneakers will easily become you go-to for just about any outfit. From rainbows to crystal leopard print, choose from a number of fun designs to set you apart from the sea of boring sneakers out there. Buy a pair of your own at amazon.com.

The Jimmi Flat Sandal

Slide into style with these sandals that are designed for all day comfort. As you might have guessed by now, these sandals come in a number of color of designs, like this delightful watermelon print to iridescent woven glitter to multi-color sprinkles. Check out all the fun options at amazon.com.

The Dina Pump

You can never go wrong will a classic stiletto pump that completes any ensemble. The cute scallop topline adds a little extra detail to really set these heels apart. From metallic rose gold to black suede, find you perfect pair at amazon.com.

Be sure to check out the full Katy Perry Collection at her new Amazon shop to find your new wardrobe fav.

The Latest Fashion News

You Won’t Believe These Insanely Stylish Sandals Are From Crocs

This New Smiley Collab Fashion Line Is For Those Who Dare To Live Bold

Olivia Munn’s Knee High Boots And Short Shorts Is The Perfect Sexy Casual Spring Look

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.