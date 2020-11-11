Katy Perry Still Planning To Get Married In Egypt?

The current epidemic has made a lot of people postpone their weddings. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are one of the many couples whose impending nuptials were put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. But last year, a tabloid claimed that the pair were going to wed in Egypt. Is this still happening? Gossip Cop investigated the report at the time. Here’s a look back on the story and where the two’s plans stand today.
In 2019, NW reported that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were looking to marry in Egypt. Around the same time, the couple took a trip to the country to celebrate Perry’s 35th birthday, which is what could’ve been the source of the tabloid’s reason to concoct the piece. Still, the magazine asserted that Perry and Bloom “fell in love” with Egypt and re-organized their plans to have their ceremony there.
An insider stated that “during their trip to Giza, Katy told Orly she'd love to get married there.” The source further revealed that Bloom “couldn't think of anything more romantic." The source added that the wedding “was going to top” Perry’s first wedding to Russell Brand and Bloom’s “shotgun” ceremony to Miranda Ker. The informant disclosed that Perry was “looking for something just as romantic and just as visual — and Egypt ticked every box."
Unfortunately, there won’t be any pyramids or mummies in Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s wedding pictures. The betrothed couple were never planning to marry in Egypt. Gossip Cop ran the report by a spokesperson for Perry, who confirmed the story wasn’t true. Also, the more reputable People stated that the couple planned to marry in Japan before the coronavirus hit. As of now, the pair, who just welcomed their daughter, Daisy, to the world, won't be swapping vows and a wedding won't be taking place in 2020, as the two are more focused on raising their child.
Before and after the announcement of their engagement, the tabloids have spent a lot of time creating fictional stories about Bloom and Perry. For instance, last year, NW claimed that Perry and Bloom asked Kanye West to officiate their wedding. Gossip Cop checked with a rep for Perry, who dismissed the bogus report. The couple isn’t looking to have a “big, flashy” wedding.
Two years ago, the same tabloid alleged that Perry was trying to relocate to London with Bloom. Again, Gossip Cop got clarification from a more reputable source, a spokesperson for the singer, who debunked the narrative. It’s obvious the publication and other outlets have no real insight into the singer or the actor.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.