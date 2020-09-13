Katy Perry, Simon Cowell: The 'American Idol' Scandals They Want Us To Forget

Perry had already caused a stir during the premiere after a 19-year-old contestant named Benjamin Glaze confessed to the judges that he still hadn’t had his first kiss. Perry motioned him over to give her a kiss on the cheek but turned her face at the last second so Glaze kissed her right on the lips. Glaze toppled over as the other judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, howled with laughter. Glazer appeared to take the sudden loss of his first kiss fairly well, though he did later tell the New York Times he was a “tad bit uncomfortable” because he’d been hoping to save his first kiss for his first relationship.