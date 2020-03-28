Katy Perry Secretly Relieved Her Wedding To Orlando Bloom Is Postponed Due To The Coronavirus?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Katy Perry relieved that her wedding with Orlando Bloom has been postponed due to coronavirus? One tabloid this week is claiming the singer has gotten a case of cold feet. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

An article published in the latest Life & Style reports that Perry is secretly grateful for the canceled June wedding date. Their wedding, a so-called “insider” says,” had already been pushed back once: “Katy decided to postpone after discovering she was pregnant,” says the shady source. “She got into an epic fight with her bridesmaids and Orlando over it.” The tabloid goes on to say that after the June wedding in Japan was “canceled indefinitely” due to coronavirus, Perry has supposedly started to question if she wants to go forward with marriage at all. “She can’t help wondering if it’s a sign from God that Orlando isn’t the one,” the questionable source continues. “Some friends think she’s secretly relieved to have called the wedding off.”

There’s a lot of problems with this story. First, the timing is all wrong: Perry and Bloom didn’t push back their wedding plans to June because she’s pregnant. On the contrary, People reported that the wedding was going to take place before Perry’s due date: “Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” a source told the much more reliable publication. So obviously they didn’t plan to wait until after she had given birth to get married.

Second of all, Perry is definitely not “secretly relieved” to not be marrying her fiancé. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the couple, who wasn’t able to speak on the record, but who assured us the claim was totally untrue. Perry and Bloom were recently spotted enjoying each other’s company with a walk on the beach. People likewise reported that the star couple was making the most of their downtime amid the outbreak. “Now they can just enjoy their time together before the baby arrives,” says their source. “They’re planning to pick up on wedding planning again after the baby arrives.” Life & Style clearly has been misinformed: Bloom and Perry’s wedding has obviously not been “canceled indefinitely.”

This bogus story is similar to a previous article from December in the same tabloid asserting Bloom and Perry were putting off their wedding because Perry wanted to have a baby. The tabloid alleged that Perry didn’t want to walk down the aisle pregnant, and wanted to “look amazing as a bride.” While investigating that story, Gossip Cop checked in with a rep qualified to speak on Perry’s behalf, who dismissed the claim as untrue. Perry was clearly excited about the prospect of getting married while pregnant – here’s hoping she doesn’t have to wait too much longer to finally tie the knot!