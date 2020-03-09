Were Katy Perry’s Friends Worried About Her Engagement To Orlando Bloom?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Did Orlando Bloom‘s wild partying make Katy Perry’s friends fear for their relationship? That’s what one tabloid was claiming last year, but the story was totally false. Gossip Cop debunked the story a year ago today, and time has only further proven its inaccuracy.

In an article published on March 9, 2019, Star alleged the pop star’s friends were “concerned” about her engagement to Bloom. The magazine cited an “insider” who claimed that these pals were “worried Katy didn’t properly think this through,” believing that Bloom’s “partying days aren’t behind him.” The supposed source also noted that “they were there to pick her up the last time these two called it quits.”

The tabloid’s claims were completely baseless. It wasn’t explained at all who these doubtful friends of Perry’s were – in fact, many of the couple’s celebrity friends expressed their support for the engagement on social media. Gossip Cop was also assured by multiple sources close to the couple that the story was entirely false. The tabloid was obviously just capitalizing on the hype around the stars’ engagement in order to fill page space.

A year later, it’s even more obvious how bogus this story was. While Bloom and Perry did split for a time in 2017, there’s no reason to think that has any bearing on their relationship now. Bloom’s unspecified “partying days” do not appear to really be an issue either. In a recent interview with Ryan Seacrest, Perry described Bloom as “a partner that makes sure to keep me evolving into the best version of myself.”

Perry also recently announced her pregnancy in the music video for her new song “Never Worn White,” the lyrics of which are all about finally finding the right person to say “I do” with. Their wedding, which was set for early summer, has been postponed, but not because of any relationship issues. “It was all set for Japan with 150 guests,” a source tells People, but they have decided to postpone the event for now due to the spreading coronavirus. The source adds that Perry “was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant.” Clearly, Perry and Bloom are committed to one another.

As two very high-profile members of their professions, Bloom and Perry have been the targets of a staggering number of bogus tabloid stories over the course of their relationship. In particular, Gossip Cop has debunked many articles pushing the theory that Perry is jealous over Bloom’s flirtations with other women. In September of last year, Star ran another story about the couple alleging that Perry was paying for Bloom’s lavish lifestyle as he struggled to make money in his own career. This story, too, was obviously bogus. Star and the rest of the tabloid industry have zero understanding of the couple.