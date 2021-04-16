Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Eloped In Hawaii?

M
Matthew Radulski
10:00 am, April 16, 2021
Katy Perry in a pink dress with Orlando Bloom in a suit
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Did Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry get married in secret? One report says the two had a secret Hawaiian wedding. Gossip Cop investigates.

Katy Perry’s Surprise Hawaiian Wedding

In its cover story, Who shows off a photo of Katy Perry wearing what looks like a wedding band. The outlet reports that Orlando Bloom and Perry got married on March 16 while vacationing in Hawaii. After dating on and off since 2016, the couple tied the knot in front of their extended family. 

It’s been a long road to get here, but a source says Perry “has no regrets because it all led her to where she is today.” The couple chose Hawaii because it’s Bloom and Perry’s favorite vacation spot. The two originally invited 150 guests but chose to pare down to only their closest friends. The article concludes by saying with her daughter, handsome husband, and a sparkling new ring, Perry will now live happily ever after.

They’re Not Married

Gossip Cop waited a few weeks before looking at this story because it didn’t sound impossible. Waiting it out was the right move, as there’s been no official announcement or confirmation that one would expect when a celebrity gets married. In a recent Instagram interview with Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr, Perry was not wearing a wedding ring.

E!, a more reputable outlet than Who, still refers to Bloom as Perry’s fiance. When Perry and Bloom do get married, you can expect Bloom and Perry to get the word out. Since that hasn’t happened, Gossip Cop concludes that this story is completely false.

Just One Of Many Tall Tales

The wedding of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry has been such a hot topic that we’ve collected the stories into a single article. We’ve also busted many rumors about the two fighting over a prenup. Star even once said the two would leave Hollywood behind, but that’s completely unbelievable. 

It’s pretty common for tabloids to use rings in stories. Woman’s Day recently claimed Harry Styles was engaged after he was spotted wearing a gold band. In reality, Styles wears rings all the time. Sometimes, a ring is just a ring.

The truth is that Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s focus is on raising their baby daughter, Daisy, and a wedding is not on their minds. Gossip Cop expects the two to get married soon, but this Who story was simply not true. There was no Hawaiian wedding.

