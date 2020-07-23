Katy Perry Calls Out Tabloid Media For Role In Taylor Swift 'Feud'

Katy Perry blasted the media for its role in overhyping the feud between herself and fellow pop star Taylor Swift. The two songstresses had a famous falling out some years back, though they’ve since reconciled. In a recent interview, Perry spoke up about what it was like to be at the center of so many rumors about her relationship with Swift, as well as how the pair are doing now.
Perry videoed in for an interview with Howard Stern earlier this week and she had a lot of things to clear up. Both recent and past rumors about the singer were up for discussion, including recent rumors that Perry had asked Jennifer Aniston to be her child’s godmother. Perry once again denied the rumors, adding, “That’s a wild one. I hope people stretched before that reach.” Once the most recent fibs about the “Fireworks” singer were put to rest, Perry got candid about one of the most iconic feuds of the 21st century: Katy Perry versus Taylor Swift.
The so-called feud allegedly began over a pair of backup dancers around 2014. The dancers had worked for Perry in the past but were currently working on Swift’s Red tour. When Perry announced her Prism tour, she apparently asked the dancers to come back, which they did.
Swift seemingly spoke about this with Rolling Stone, though she didn’t name names, telling the outlet that someone “basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me." Over the next three years, the pop stars traded barbs, with Swift’s song “Bad Blood” widely believed to be about Perry. Perry got back at Swift with her song, “Swish, Swish” before she decided to end the feud for good.
In her interview with Howard Stern, Perry reflected on why she and Swift made up in such a public fashion, explaining that she was “grateful” they did. "What I’m so grateful for is we did get to make up publicly and got to be an example of redemption for young girls,” Katy Perry revealed. She also spoke about why it seemed that falsehoods about the once-enemies seemed to spread so much further and faster than the truth.
“Gossip in life can take the elevator but the truth takes the stairs. It just takes time,” Perry said, and insisted that the “feud” between the two of them was overblown in the media. The pop star also made a good point about the double standard women in the industry face when they disagree or fight with each other. "You never see, like, articles about Ed Sheehan and Justin Bieber in a fight or Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan in a fight,” Perry noted, adding, “It's gonna take audiences and media and artists a lot of just shifting of consciousness.”
Now both she and Swift are focused on moving forward with their friendship."I always wanted the best for her and now we can talk about the best we want for each other," Perry stated. Despite all the interference from the media and perhaps a few too many overzealous fans, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift squashed their beef, and that’s no easy task, especially in celebrity feuds.