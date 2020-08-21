Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom 'Saying Goodbye To Hollywood?

Katy And Orlando's Fresh Start

The narrative concludes that Perry and Bloom may have to put their search for now as Perry’s due date draws closer but the insider states the couple is “looking forward to a new start.” We can understand if the couple is looking for a new start, but the tabloid portrays the story differently in the headline. The title suggests Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are quitting Hollywood but then the article states the two are only “rethinking” their living situation. This is a classic bait and switch tactic Star is using to trick its readers.