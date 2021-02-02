Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Planning Intimate Spring Wedding?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s impending nuptials were halted due to COVID-19, but a tabloid is now claiming the pair are moving ahead with their wedding plans. Gossip Cop looks into the report.
According to Star, Bloom and Perry are “itching” to get hitched and are back to counting down the days until they officially become “Mr. & Mrs.” The tabloid asserts the couple’s “do-over” date will be this spring and is a stark contrast to the destination wedding the two planned to have in Japan last year. A pal of the couple states, “The idea of a big celebration just feels wrong in these tough times,” adding that the actor and singer have decided to host an “intimate gathering” with a “bohemian feel.”
The magazine reveals the couple’s daughter, Daisy, will also be included in the festivities that, the publications implies, will be held in Santa Barbara, where Perry and Bloom reside. As for the guest list, the outlet alleges the pair have that “nailed down” and are focusing on a few personal touches. “They’re writing their own vows and plan to serenade one each other,” the friend discloses. The tabloid concludes by noting the pair are eager to make it official but haven’t minded waiting. “They love each other and are committed. That’s what matters,” says the source.
Gossip Cop doesn’t argue that Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry love one another or that they are in a committed relationship. However, whoever this “friend” was that offered the tabloid this strangely detailed information about the pair’s wedding doesn’t really know the couple as well as they think. A more reputable outlet, ET, has confirmed Perry and Bloom are still putting their wedding plans on the backburner and there hasn’t been any discussion of a wedding date. The outlet further revealed: “When they were initially planning their wedding, there was a lot of stress and tension. But now that things are so great between them, they have the mentality of 'if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
The website also noted that the new parents are solely focused on their 5-month-old daughter. Plus, Gossip Cop didn't trust the story since Star hasn’t had the best track record in the past. In 2020, the tabloid asserted Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were leaving Hollywood. The year before that, the publication claimed Perry and Bloom fought over a prenup. The magazine also purported the couple had called off their wedding. Gossip Cop corrected these bogus accounts after we thoroughly investigated the reports.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
