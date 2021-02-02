Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Planning Intimate Spring Wedding?

The Truth Behind Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Wedding Plans

Gossip Cop doesn’t argue that Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry love one another or that they are in a committed relationship. However, whoever this “friend” was that offered the tabloid this strangely detailed information about the pair’s wedding doesn’t really know the couple as well as they think. A more reputable outlet, ET, has confirmed Perry and Bloom are still putting their wedding plans on the backburner and there hasn’t been any discussion of a wedding date. The outlet further revealed: “When they were initially planning their wedding, there was a lot of stress and tension. But now that things are so great between them, they have the mentality of 'if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”