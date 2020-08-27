Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Have Welcomed A Baby Girl To The World!

Congratulations are in order for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Earlier today, the couple welcomed their first child together, a girl named Daisy Dove Bloom, late last night.
2020 has been a strange year for everyone, but none more so than for the Bloom and Perry. The actor and the singer were supposed to get married this year, but have had to reschedule their plans more than once. First, it was due to their desired venue not being available, then, like so many others, because of the on-going coronavirus pandemic. Amidst all that chaos, the couple now have some real joy in their life.
This is the second child for Orlando Bloom. The Englishman has a nine-year-old son with his ex-wife, supermodel Miranda Kerr. Perry was previously married to Russell Brand, but that marriage ended without children. While the couple first announced the pregnancy to the public in March, with the release of Perry’s new video for the song “Never Worn White,” the tabloids have, predictably, been making bogus proclamations about the couple for years.
In March 2019, the National Enquirer alleged Perry and Bloom were set to have a shotgun wedding. Of course, the tabloid had no details, like when this “shotgun wedding” was due to take place, or where. It through out ideas from Italy to Japan and everywhere in between, but didn’t narrow it down from “the world” because the whole story was nonsense, based in no truth whatsoever.
A month later, in April 2019, Life & Style “reported” that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were “starting a family,” at least, according to the headline. The unreliable magazine’s evidence was that Perry wore a “loose-fitting blouse” to one of Kanye West’s church services. Of course, the singer wasn’t pregnant at the time, the tabloid was simply wrong.
Last August, OK! claimed Perry had “baby news!” and "Katy was glowing and placed her hands protectively on her tummy all night,” as the couple attended the premiere for Orlando Bloom’s Amazon Prime show, Carnival Row. She wasn’t pregnant then, either, of course, as Gossip Cop explained. It would be another few months before that would happen.
Still, in December 2019, Life & Style purported the couple were delaying their wedding to have a baby first. While the tabloid was technically correct on this, it wasn’t because it had any insider knowledge of the situation. This is a perfect example of a broken clock being right twice a day. As Gossip Cop explained then, the delay in the wedding was due to a scheduling conflict and in fact, had the snafu not happened, Perry would have definitely been walking “down the aisle pregnant,” something the unreliable magazine asserted she didn’t want to do.
Now that the baby has been born, and again, we say congrats to the happy parents, we’re sure the tabloids will revert to making claims that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship is on the rocks. The tabloids can’t just leave well enough alone.