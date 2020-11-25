Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Fighting Over Prenup? Here’s The Latest

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year and recently welcomed their first daughter together. Still, rumors swirled the two fought over a prenuptial agreement. Gossip Cop gathered a few stories that pertained to this account. Here’s the truth behind Perry and Bloom feuding over a prenup.
Two years ago, Life & Style claimed Perry and Bloom were signing a $335 million prenup. The outlet purported the “Firework” singer wanted to make sure she protected her assets before walking down the aisle with Bloom. An insider revealed the details of the agreement, which included a $2 million cheating clause and a penalty of $1 million if the Lord of the Rings actor left the pop star. Gossip Cop was assured by a source close to the situation the report was incorrect. At the time, Bloom hadn't even proposed to Perry yet. For the outlet to have intimate knowledge about an alleged prenup was too far-fetched to believe.
Months later, the same magazine asserted Perry and Bloom secretly got engaged but the “California Girls” singer was trying to protect her $365 million fortune. According to the tabloid, Perry gave Bloom an ironclad prenup which once again included a cheating clause and a penalty fee if the actor left within the first two years of their marriage. Obviously, the magazine was rehashing it’s already debunked story-line. To be on the safe side, Gossip Cop ran the report by a rep for Perry, who told us the narrative was false. Plus, the couple weren’t engaged yet.
In 2019, Star claimed Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were “at war” over the details of their prenuptial agreement. The tabloid contended money was the only thing standing in the way of the couple walking down the aisle. An insider stated Perry was "richer by a significant amount" than her movie star fiancé because of her music and work on "American Idol" and other projects. The source further revealed Perry’s team was advising her to play it safe but Bloom was growing “agitated” by the ordeal. "Orlando didn’t blame Katy, but he's starting to feel their marriage is more like a business arrangement. It's putting a damper on everything," asserted the insider. Bloom and Perry were not fighting over money, as confirmed by more reputable outlets. Gossip Cop even took a look back at the story a year later, just to show how ridiculous the story was.
Thought Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom haven’t wed yet, the reason isn’t due to finances or prenups. Like most of the world, the couple has postponed their impending nuptials because of the current coronavirus pandemic, and nothing more.
