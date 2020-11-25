Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Fighting Over Prenup? Here’s The Latest

Katy & Orlando's War Over Money

In 2019, Star claimed Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were “at war” over the details of their prenuptial agreement. The tabloid contended money was the only thing standing in the way of the couple walking down the aisle. An insider stated Perry was "richer by a significant amount" than her movie star fiancé because of her music and work on "American Idol" and other projects. The source further revealed Perry’s team was advising her to play it safe but Bloom was growing “agitated” by the ordeal. "Orlando didn’t blame Katy, but he's starting to feel their marriage is more like a business arrangement. It's putting a damper on everything," asserted the insider. Bloom and Perry were not fighting over money, as confirmed by more reputable outlets. Gossip Cop even took a look back at the story a year later, just to show how ridiculous the story was.