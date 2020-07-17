Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Not 'At War' Over Prenup

Last year, a tabloid incorrectly stated that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were “at war” with one another over the details of their prenuptial agreement. Gossip Cop busted the bogus story when it came out. Looking back, it’s evident that the outlet had no idea what it was talking about.
Last summer, the magazine Star falsely claimed that money was standing in the way of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry becoming husband and wife. A supposed “tattletale” snitched to the outlet, "Katy and Orlando are on different financial levels, so their teams are battling over their fortunes,” and making a prenup became “complicated” for the two. The publication went on to say the fighting was over Perry apparently being "richer by a significant amount" than Bloom because of her music and work on American Idol and other projects.
The singer’s team was allegedly telling her to “play it safe.” This was leading to Bloom becoming “agitated” even though the outlet claimed he was “playing it cool” in the midst of the disagreement. "Orlando doesn't blame Katy, but he's starting to feel their marriage is more like a business arrangement and it's putting a damper on everything," the alleged insider stated.
Despite what the magazine contended at the time, there wasn’t any truth to this story. And even a year later, it’s still apparent that the outlet made up the fictitious story. Perry and Bloom were never at war, as it was confirmed to us by a more reputable source — a rep for Perry who went on record to denounce the story as rubbish. Also, even though the pair haven't wed yet due to the coronavirus epidemic, they are expecting their first child together. If the two were really “at war” we doubt they’d still even be together, let alone get married. Additionally, the tabloid has been busted by us before for reporting incorrect stories about Bloom and Perry.
In March 2019, we exposed the magazine for claiming that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were going to call off their wedding. The reason the publication asserted this was because of an "imbalance in their celebrity status.” A supposed source told the tabloid, "The difference between their earning powers is a recipe for disaster, and everybody can see it.” Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to the couple who assured us the story was fabricated.
Months later, we corrected the narrative from the unreliable publication alleging that Perry was “funding” Bloom’s lavish lifestyle. It was insulting to even suggest that Bloom would be living off his girlfriend when he's a well-established actor who has a very successful career. Gossip Cop wasted no time in debunking this bogus piece.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.