Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Not 'At War' Over Prenup

Despite what the magazine contended at the time, there wasn’t any truth to this story. And even a year later, it’s still apparent that the outlet made up the fictitious story. Perry and Bloom were never at war, as it was confirmed to us by a more reputable source — a rep for Perry who went on record to denounce the story as rubbish. Also, even though the pair haven't wed yet due to the coronavirus epidemic, they are expecting their first child together. If the two were really “at war” we doubt they’d still even be together, let alone get married. Additionally, the tabloid has been busted by us before for reporting incorrect stories about Bloom and Perry.