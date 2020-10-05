Katie Holmes Worried Scientologists Might Kidnap Daughter Suri Cruise?

Did Katie Holmes fear her daughter Suri Cruise was in danger of being lured away by Scientologists? One tabloid insisted that a seemingly innocent photograph taken of the teen by paparazzi had a sinister backstory. Gossip Cop investigated the claims and here's what we found.
“Suri’s Not Safe” screamed the headline from a Woman’s Day article earlier this year. “Katie fears Scientologists are trying to lure her daughter back,” continued the subheading. The outlet provided two photos of Suri walking the streets of New York City and posited that the teen seemed “spooked” and was “sprinting” down the street. The tabloid made sure to mention that Katie Holmes was “nowhere in sight.”
These photos, which definitely did not show Suri “sprinting,” had supposedly “caused alarm” among sources "close" to Holmes. One of those alleged “insiders” told the outlet,
Katie and Suri are usually inseparable - obviously because they’re really close, more like sisters sometimes, but also because Katie is fearful to let her out of her sight.
There’s only one group of people that Holmes supposedly believes would inspire this level of fear in her daughter, the source continued. That would be Holmes’ ex-husband Tom Cruise’s brethren, Scientologists. Holmes, according to the dubious source, had long feared that the members of her ex’s faith would try and sway Suri to their cause.
Katie suspects Scientologists are still keeping tabs on her and her daughter - they watch people, after all - especially because as soon as Suri becomes a legal adult they will almost certainly attempt to get her back.
Supposedly, getting Suri to join the religion would be a coup for the members, since her father, Cruise, “is so entrenched in the sect he is thought to be its second-in-command,” according to the outlet. The tipster continued along those lines, adding,
As the daughter of Tom Cruise, she is thought of as some kind of messiah.
The source went on to say Holmes “has instilled a healthy level of distrust of strangers in Suri,” which might explain why it seemed like something had “freaked [Suri] out.” The teen, who the source went on to describe as “highly intelligent and worldly,” might have sensed that something was not right, which triggered her. Holmes, according to the source, wanted to give her daughter “the independence she deserves at her age,” but the sad fact was that Suri “will always be a target, and there will always be security fears around her.”
Suri Cruise is now 14-years-old. Her parents have been divorced, and she has had limited to no contact with her father since she was about 6-years-old. Why would there be any fears that Scientologists would suddenly decide to snatch the teen off a busy street in New York City now? Besides, the source went on to say that the members of the controversial religion were allegedly waiting for Suri to reach adulthood in order to recruit her, which only further weakens the argument.
As for those photos showing a “spooked” Suri, could the teen have possibly been “spooked” after spotting strangers taking pictures of her? That would cause anyone alarm, let alone a child by herself. It’s becoming a popular tabloid trope to insist that Suri Cruise is in danger of being kidnapped by Scientologists, but the story always ends up being false.
Woman’s Day has been behind some of the most bizarre tabloid rumors concerning Suri Cruise and her relationship with her parents that Gossip Cop has come across over the years. This outlet claimed earlier this summer that Suri had discovered secret love letters Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes had sent to each other. That was totally false. Last December, the publication reported that Holmes had been ordered to give Suri to Cruise for Christmas, but that report was equally false. It’s clear that this outlet has no idea what’s going on behind the scenes, which is why it’s constantly churning out bogus stories.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.