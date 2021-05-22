Katie Holmes Worried Emilio Vitolo Will ‘Get Revenge’ After Breakup?

Is Katie Holmes afraid of what Emilio Vitolo Jr might spill? The couple broke up last week, and one report says Vitolo could be planning revenge. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Katie’s Chef is Toast!’

According to the National Enquirer, Holmes and Vitolo are in the throes of a very messy break-up. Vitolo is refusing to go away quietly, and she’s worried that he’ll take revenge when he finally gets the message. “Katie’s very close to pulling the plug,” a source says, “but she’s hesitating because Emilio has had messy breakups in the past.”

Vitolo and Holmes are still talking and getting dinner, but Vitolo can see the writing on the wall. A source says “Emilio’s a loose cannon and Katie must know it, especially as he’s known to be a fame-hungry guy who has nothing to prevent him from talking once this split becomes official.” Vitolo could spill the beans on Holmes’ break up with Tom Cruise.

Holmes enjoyed her time with Vitolo, and was all smiles in the early days, according to the story. It concludes with an insider revealing “her friends never trusted the guy and Katie now also fears this affair could haunt her for a long long time.”

Weird Timeline

This story was clearly written before Vitolo and Holmes actually broke up. The dangers of print media and predictive stories are on full display. There’s no writing on the wall: they’re done.

They Did Break Up, No Drama

A source told People, “there was no drama” and “Emilio has no hard feelings” regarding the breakup. Vitolo wants to stay in New York while Holmes is anxious to travel and work. The two hope to “remain friends.”

This is about as far from the Enquirer story as you could possibly get. Tabloids have a habit of infantilizing Holmes, but both she and Vitolo are adults capable of an adult break up. Here’s hoping both can find true love.

Other Bogus Holmes Stories

This tabloid had it out for Holmes and Vitolo from the very start. It claimed all of Holmes’ friends were warning her about his temper because he swore on Instagram. Seriously, that was the story. It also said Holmes would “catfight” with Vitolo’s ex Rachel Emmons, but no fight ever happened.

The Enquirer also claimed Holmes dumped Jamie Foxx because he wouldn’t have kids, but a spokesperson for Holmes told us that story was 100% false. This is the same source that once claimed Suri Cruise had been kidnapped and held for ransom, which was an incredibly inane – and false – story.

That story alone should discredit this tabloid permanently. It clearly has no insight into Holmes’ life. She and Vitolo departed on good terms, so this story is completely false.

