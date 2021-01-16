Katie Holmes Warned About Emilio Vitolo Jr’s ‘Ugly Side’ By Friends?

Are Katie Holmes’ friends warning her about Emilio Vitolo Jr after he “went on a profanity-laced rant?” One tabloid insists Holmes’ “hot-tempered” boyfriend is bad news for the actress. Gossip Cop looks into the rumor.
The National Enquirer reports this week that “friends” of Katie Holmes are “warning her to wise up about her hot-tempered beau” Emilio Vitolo Jr after the chef went on a “profanity-laced rant” on Instagram. “Emilio’s been in an edgy mood over his family’s New York City restaurant losing money while they’re forced to stay closed because of the pandemic,” a source snitches.
New York Governor Chris Cuomo recently banned indoor dining due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which led to Vitolo Jr showing his “ugly side” on his Instagram Stories as he “raged” against the decision. The caption on the video read, “We all going to be out of business you [expletive] face……Only place you’re going to be able to get food is McDonald’s or Taco bell.” Vitolo Jr added that he couldn’t catch a break, once again dropping the F-word. Naturally, the tabloid took issue with that word in particular, with a source telling the outlet,
He’s definitely let his nice guy mask slip and it’s affecting their relationship. Everything was all peaches and cream before, but now it’s strained and difficult at times.
Holmes has been very understanding and “gets that it’s a very tense time and she’s totally supportive, but her friends worry this is a bad sign of what’s to come,” the snitch continues. Regardless, Holmes is supposedly determined to stand “by her man, for now,” but “the bloom has definitely rubbed off this guy where her friends are concerned.”
There’s so much anger coming out of Emilio! Katie could be asking for trouble.
Emilio Vitolo Jr’s restaurant is a small business, even though it’s frequented by celebrities. There are workers who, without the money that job brings in, will struggle to make ends meet and support themselves and their families. Obviously that has to be incredibly frustrating for Vitolo Jr, and it’s clear that he’s taking his responsibility to his workers very seriously. It’s downright absurd for this tabloid to suggest that his expression of frustration and helplessness is somehow a “bad sign of what’s to come” for his relationship with Holmes.
Ever since news broke about Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr’s relationship, the tabloids have been obsessed with the pairing. Many of the National Enquirer’s sister publications have fabricated stories about the couple. Life & Style reported that Holmes and Vitolo Jr were “shacking up” together, which proved to be utterly false. OK! recently claimed the two had already gotten secretly married and were talking about having kids together. Once again, Gossip Cop had no problem debunking the tall tale. Outlets that rely on falsehoods and lies to entice readers simply shouldn't be trusted.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
