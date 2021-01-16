Katie Holmes Warned About Emilio Vitolo Jr’s ‘Ugly Side’ By Friends?

Gossip Cop's Take

Emilio Vitolo Jr’s restaurant is a small business, even though it’s frequented by celebrities. There are workers who, without the money that job brings in, will struggle to make ends meet and support themselves and their families. Obviously that has to be incredibly frustrating for Vitolo Jr, and it’s clear that he’s taking his responsibility to his workers very seriously. It’s downright absurd for this tabloid to suggest that his expression of frustration and helplessness is somehow a “bad sign of what’s to come” for his relationship with Holmes.