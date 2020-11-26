Here's Katie Holmes' Very First Instagram Post, Just In Time For Thanksgiving

Katie Holmes’ birthday, which falls on December 18, is swiftly approaching. This year, Holmes has a new man to celebrate her birthday with, chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. The tabloids have been going nuts over Holmes’ latest relationship, and have published various false rumors about the new couple. When the supermarket gossip rags aren’t claiming Holmes and Vitolo Jr are about to get married, these outlets are insisting that there’s already trouble in paradise. Each of these claims have been proven to be blatantly false, though that doesn't mean that the tabloids will ever change their tune.