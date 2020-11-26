Here's Katie Holmes' Very First Instagram Post, Just In Time For Thanksgiving

Katie Holmes’ Instagram anniversary is approaching. The Batman Begins actress uploaded her very first post to Instagram six years ago, just in time for Thanksgiving. Let’s take a look back at Holmes’ very first post.
Katie Holmes was clearly in the festive spirit when she decided to join Instagram back in 2014. The actress and mother of one gave fans a peek at her family’s holiday activities, showing off a trendy striped blouse as well as a beautiful glass centerpiece in the background.
Holmes uploaded a second picture that same day. Displayed in the photo was a lovely and mouth watering cranberry dish. Even the dish the cranberry concoction rested on was incredibly tasteful.
From looking at more recent photos uploaded by Holmes, it’s clear that she’s been enjoying this fall. The actress has been posting photos of the fall foliage in New York City, and it’s definitely a beautiful view.
Katie Holmes’ birthday, which falls on December 18, is swiftly approaching. This year, Holmes has a new man to celebrate her birthday with, chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. The tabloids have been going nuts over Holmes’ latest relationship, and have published various false rumors about the new couple. When the supermarket gossip rags aren’t claiming Holmes and Vitolo Jr are about to get married, these outlets are insisting that there’s already trouble in paradise. Each of these claims have been proven to be blatantly false, though that doesn't mean that the tabloids will ever change their tune.
