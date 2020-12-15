Katie Holmes Talking Babies, Kate Middleton's Twins, And More Pregnancy Rumors This Week

Royal Twins On The Way In 2021?

Kate Middleton and Prince William are constantly in the supermarket tabloids across the globe. One of the most popular tropes these types of publications use is that the duchess is having twins. The most recent article claiming that Middleton has twins on the way came from In Touch, which declared on its cover that Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting the newest members of the royal family in 2021. Learn what Gossip Cop has to say on the subject.