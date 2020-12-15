Elvis Presley's Mid-Century Modern 'Honeymoon Hideaway’ On The Market For A Cool $2.5 Million [See The Photos!] Entertainment Elvis Presley's Mid-Century Modern 'Honeymoon Hideaway’ On The Market For A Cool $2.5 Million [See The Photos!]
News

Katie Holmes Talking Babies, Kate Middleton's Twins, And More Pregnancy Rumors This Week

Close up of Katie Holmes with dramatic, dark makeup on
(Sky Cinema/Shutterstock.com)

Katie Holmes' relationship with celebrity chef Emilio Vitolo has taken Manhattan by storm. The new couple is definitely not shy about showing their affection for each other in public. Of course, this is has stirred the tabloids into action with seemingly dozens of stories and story angles. Most aren’t true, but one recently caught our eye that claimed they were planning a wedding and possibly even having a baby together.

Kate Middleton on the cover of In Touch with the headline "Twins for Kate!"
(In Touch)

Royal Twins On The Way In 2021?

Kate Middleton and Prince William are constantly in the supermarket tabloids across the globe. One of the most popular tropes these types of publications use is that the duchess is having twins. The most recent article claiming that Middleton has twins on the way came from In Touch, which declared on its cover that Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting the newest members of the royal family in 2021. Learn what Gossip Cop has to say on the subject.

Suki Waterhouse, smiling, in a pink dress.
(Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

Bruce Wayne, Jr.?

Robert Pattinson has had a crazy year. He started filming the latest installment of the Batman franchise, but production took a break when he tested positive for the coronavirus. The other big rumor came from In Touch when it reported that his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, is pregnant with a “lockdown baby.” The couple have been together for a couple of years now, but are they ready to take a big step by having a child?

Camila Morrone, smiling in a halter-top dress in front of photographers.
(taniavolobueva/Shutterstock.com)

Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone Pregnant?

Another couple that has been together for a while is Leonardo DiCaprio and model Camila Morrone. While they have been dating since 2017, they managed to keep it quiet and mostly out of the spotlight until earlier this year. Now that they have officially “gone public,” could they be ready to start a family? Once again, Gossip Cop dug into the rumor, and here is what we found.

    • H Hugh Scott

      Hugh Scott doesn’t believe aliens are hidden at Area 51 or that Elvis is alive, but he does believe birds are real and Meghan Markle isn’t treated fairly by the tabloids. He’s been writing about music, movies, and celebrities for most of his adult life after realizing stocking shelves in a paper warehouse in college wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

