Katie Holmes Swearing Off Men And Quitting Hollywood To Become A Model?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Katie Holmes has not sworn off men, nor is she quitting Hollywood to become a full-time model, despite a ridiculous tabloid report. Gossip Cop can correct the story. It’s completely made up.

A new article in the Globe claims Holmes has been disheartened with her love life following her split from Jamie Foxx last year, and she’s equally frustrated with her acting career. Both of these factors, according to the magazine, prompted the actress to sell her Los Angeles home and pursue modeling gigs in New York and Europe. “She sold the property quickly for less because she can’t stand the idea of having a house anywhere near Jamie’s ‘harem’ in the Hidden Hills,” an unknown source tells the outlet. “She said she doesn’t even want to be on the same coast as that ‘womanizer.'”

Although it’s true the actress recently sold her Los Angeles home – she didn’t do so to flee Foxx or the movie industry. The actress’s primary residence is New York City, where her 14-year-old daughter goes to school. She doesn’t appear to spend a ton of time on the west coast and presumably had no need to keep a home there.

Still, the anonymous insider goes on to say that Holmes “doesn’t think she’ll ever find true love” and “doesn’t know if she can ever trust a man again.” From there, the tipster says she’s focused on landing “paid appearances at red carpet events and begging designers for modeling work.” The alleged source adds, “She flew to Paris for fashion week and came home defeated, but desperation is written all over her.” It should be noted, Holmes has attended fashion events for several years and even had her own clothing line at one point. Attending fashion week events isn’t a new development.

The tabloid’s story is based on the word of an unidentified “insider,” but Gossip Cop reached out to Holmes’ rep, who assures us it’s all nonsense. The actress’s spokesperson, who knows more about her career than any tabloid, tells us she’s currently “in production on a film” and “is also not a model.” In fact, Holmes revealed in her cover story for the April issue of InStyle that she’s gearing up to direct her second film, Rare Objects, a female-driven drama. The actress explained that it took years to get the movie financed, but she remained passionate about getting the project off the ground. As opposed to begging for modeling contracts, the actress is dedicated to filmmaking. She also has two movies in post-production.

Meanwhile, just because Holmes hasn’t been linked to anyone since her split from Foxx doesn’t mean she’s sworn off men. When she’s not working, the actress is busy raising her teenage daughter. Holmes is a single mom with a busy career, so attacking her love life is a low blow, even by the gossip media’s poor standards.

For whatever reason, the Globe clearly has it out for the actress. Back in September, the tabloid published an insulting and untrue article about Holmes getting surgery to fix her supposedly “ugly feet.” In 2018, the magazine falsely claimed Holmes was desperate for money and willing to take any movie role she was offered. Gossip Cop debunked both of those bogus reports, which were as baseless as this latest one.