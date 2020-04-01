Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Katie Holmes was not looking to adopt a sibling for Suri last year. A tabloid claimed that the actress wanted to give her daughter a brother, but Gossip Cop debunked the story. Now, 365 days later, it’s clear to see how absurd this story was.

On April 1, 2019, Woman’s Day alleged Holmes had a “hidden agenda” when she and her daughter visited Syrian refugees in Greece. The tabloid insisted Holmes’ purpose was to find a sibling for Suri and was already preparing for the arrival of an orphaned seven-year-old boy. A source who was supposedly “close” to Holmes told the outlet, “She’s having papers drawn up and calling in her lawyers from New York to help.” The so-called source added Holmes was “even decorating a bedroom and looking into suitable schools.”

The publication said that the Mad Money star was “keeping tight-lipped until the adoption is finalized,” but knew she was “making the right move.” The questionable outlet contended that Holmes couldn’t “wait to make Suri’s dream of becoming a big sister come true,” and asserted Suri already had a “bond” with the boy. “After striking up an incredible bond with the boy, Suri’s already calling him her brother,” the outlet explained.

Gossip Cop looked into the dubious story and checked with a reliable source close to the actress. The source exclusively told us that there was no truth to the narrative. Furthermore, it’s been a year since the story came out, and given how much Holmes loves her daughter, she surely wouldn’t hide another child.

It didn’t come as a surprise to us Woman’s Day was off-base about Holmes’ extending her family. In May 2018, Gossip Cop busted a story from the outlet on Holmes’ being pregnant and hiding her baby bump. The magazine swore she was walking around New York, wearing baggy clothes, trying to cover her “growing” bump. The site then implicated Jamie Foxx or her old Dawson’s Creek co-star, Joshua Jackson, as possible fathers of the baby.

We immediately set the record straight on this ridiculous story by checking with a rep for Holmes. The rep confirmed that Holmes had only seen Jackson once recently, at their reunion for Dawson’s Creek, and before that, she hadn’t seen him in years. As for Foxx, at the time, the two were enjoying a “casual” relationship which was confirmed by People. Foxx and Holmes are no longer together but had there been a child involved, the baby would be almost two-years-old by now.