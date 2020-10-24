Katie Holmes 'Shacking Up' With Chef Emilio Vitolo?

The Truth Behind Katie's New Romance

There are a few discrepancies in this story Gossip Cop would like to point out. the magazine's headline boldly stated Katie Holmes was shacking up with Emilio Vitolo Jr., implying the two were already living together. Yet, the accompanying article suggests the two are “planning” to live together, which then suggests the two haven’t moved in together yet. Then, the publication purports Vitolo Jr. isn’t ready to live with Holmes and he’s being “unfaithful” behind the Mad Money star’s back. So, which is the truth? Gossip Cop can confidently say the entire report is bogus. A rep for Holmes denies the two are looking to move in together or that Vitolo Jr. is a hound dog still scooping out other women.