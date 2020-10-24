Katie Holmes 'Shacking Up' With Chef Emilio Vitolo?

Are Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. “shacking up?” One tabloid reports the new couple is already living together. Gossip Cop has looked into the report. Here’s what we know.
Life & Style reports after her “whirlwind romance” Katie Holmes is planning to move in with Emilio Vitolo Jr. The outlet states Holmes is “crazy about Emilio” and it shows. An insider spills to the magazine, “He feels the same way, and their relationship is moving really, really quickly.” The publication states the pair are now looking to reside together in the Big Apple, noting, “they’re practically living together anyway.”
“Katie loves being around him,” the source continues. But, the tabloid suggests the celebrity chef may not be ready for this commitment so soon. The tabloid mentions the chef’s split from his former fiancee, Rachel Emmons. Also, according to the magazine, a “witness” reported seeing Vitiolo Jr. “checking out” a table full of women at his family’s eatery, Emilio Ballato, when Holmes wasn’t around. “Katie seems to be rushing the relationship. She’s blinded by love,” concludes the unnamed informant.
There are a few discrepancies in this story Gossip Cop would like to point out. the magazine's headline boldly stated Katie Holmes was shacking up with Emilio Vitolo Jr., implying the two were already living together. Yet, the accompanying article suggests the two are “planning” to live together, which then suggests the two haven’t moved in together yet. Then, the publication purports Vitolo Jr. isn’t ready to live with Holmes and he’s being “unfaithful” behind the Mad Money star’s back. So, which is the truth? Gossip Cop can confidently say the entire report is bogus. A rep for Holmes denies the two are looking to move in together or that Vitolo Jr. is a hound dog still scooping out other women.
Gossip Cop has also corrected the narrative that the restaurateur was cheating on the Dawson’s Creek actress in the last few days. In regards to Life & Style, it is unreliable as Gossip Cop proved often in the past. The same tabloid reported Holmes was “heartbroken” over Jamie Foxx’s supposed engagement. We clarified the narrative by explaining Foxx was not engaged to anyone. And, Holmes has moved on with her life.
Last September, the tabloid claimed Holmes was getting a revenge makeover to spite Foxx. To even suggest the actress had such low self-esteem that she would change her body for an ex-boyfriend was just ridiculous and degrading. We busted the bogus story at the time.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.