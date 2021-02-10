Katie Holmes Reveals She's Having Twins?

Katie Holmes apparently has big news for her daughter, Suri Cruise: She’s going to have a few new siblings. One tabloid says the actress is having twins. Gossip Cop investigates.
The gigantic letters on the top of a New Idea report spell out: “Katie’s Big News ‘I’m Having Twins!’” Holmes “never thought it would be possible” for Suri to have a sibling, a source says, but now her “dream of being a mom again is becoming a reality.” Friends of the Batman Begins star say that “Katie has been actively trying for a baby with her toy boy Emilio Vitolo Jr.”
If the two can’t get twins naturally, “and they’re giving that a good try,” the source says, ‘there’s always IVF.” Holmes reportedly “feels so blessed to be with a kind-hearted man who treats her like a total princess.” An insider adds that “they’re head over heels in love and both feel like, despite what a lot of people are saying about this being just a fling, they’re in this for the long haul.”
This is a pretty blatant bait-and-switch, a specialty of New Idea. The headline makes you think Holmes is personally saying she’s expecting twins, only for the article itself to say she wants twins. That is a pretty significant difference, so it’s pretty clear this tabloid chose that title to deliberately mislead its audience.
Gossip Cop saw this tabloid do the same tactic when it claimed that Bindi Irwin was expecting quadruplets, only for the story to immediately say she was only expecting one baby. It also ran a cover story saying that Kate Middleton was “so happy” to have “baby number four,” only to print a story about how she could get pregnant during the quarantine. This Holmes story is in that creepy tradition of New Idea writing about celebrities trying for babies.
This is also hardly the first bogus Holmes story from this tabloid. It claimed, with no evidence whatsoever, that Holmes and Vitolo had their “first big fight” over her weight. This is the same source that once claimed that Holmes was getting back together with Chris Klein and was moving to Australia. She split with Klein in 2005 and is still based in New York City.
Gossip Cop has no idea if Vitolo and Holmes are trying for a baby. Holmes is a private person, and frankly, it’s none of our business. What we do know is that New Idea has no legitimate insight into Holmes’ life and printed a bait-and-switch story that pretty much busts itself.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Queen Elizabeth Sending Prince Charles To Rehab?
Ryan Seacrest Leaving 'Live', Relocating To Los Angeles Permanently?
Report: Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Castmates Want Him To Quit
Report: 'Rail-Thin' Renee Zellweger On 'Extreme' 500 Calorie Diet
Alex Rodriguez 'Furious' About Ben Affleck's Comments About Jennifer Lopez