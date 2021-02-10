Katie Holmes Reveals She's Having Twins?

Gossip Cop saw this tabloid do the same tactic when it claimed that Bindi Irwin was expecting quadruplets, only for the story to immediately say she was only expecting one baby. It also ran a cover story saying that Kate Middleton was “so happy” to have “baby number four,” only to print a story about how she could get pregnant during the quarantine. This Holmes story is in that creepy tradition of New Idea writing about celebrities trying for babies.