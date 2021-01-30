Katie Holmes Relationship With Emilo Vitolo 'Souring' Over His 'Wandering Eye'?

Is Katie Holmes' romance with Emilio Vitolo Jr. in trouble? A tabloid claims that the actress could be heading for heartbreak over her allegedly unfaithful beau. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, Holmes’ relationship with Vitolo has “all the ingredients for heartbreak. Sources claim that while “love-hungry” Holmes may be over the moon about her new boyfriend, in reality, he’s a “fame-seeking cad with a wandering eye.” A source tattles, “He’s constantly checking out other women when they’re out on the town, and he’s spending way too much time online drooling over hot babes on the internet.”
One of the “babes” the tabloid claims the popular chef is gushing over is Rihanna, whose Instagram picture Vitolo recently liked. “Emilio has a serious roving eye and his ego has been out of control since he started dating a big-time Hollywood name. On top of that, he’s still in touch with a bunch of his exes and brags that Katie’s lucky to be dating him, not the other way around,” the insider adds. The paper insists that Holmes’ friends are worried she’s headed for heartbreak, revealing that the restaurateur is taking advantage of the actress’s generosity. “She says it makes her feel good to be able to give this man, who has made her so happy, things he can appreciate,” the tipster states.
The insider further details the “ambitious” chef is using his high-profile romance to “open doors for him” as he tries to pursue a career in acting. “Katie thinks the sun rises and sets with this guy. She thinks his wandering eye is harmless. But everybody’s concerned that he’s an opportunist. The warning signs are everywhere,” the source concludes.
For the paper to portray Emilio Vitolo as a money-hungry floozy who only wants to date Katie Holmes for fame is a bit absurd. For starters, Vitolo owns a restaurant and is a well-known chef amongst the Hollywood crowd. Though Holmes is pretty famous, if Vitolo was seriously looking for a come-up, he’s been around plenty of other celebrities and directors who could’ve helped him. people Also, Holmes and Vitolo seem to be doing just fine, as the pair are constantly seen around New York City. Sure, the way the two began their relationship may have not been drama-free — Vitolo was engaged to another woman before he began his romance with the Batman Begins star — but Gossip Cop doesn’t believe he’s using her for her money or that he can’t control himself.
Additionally, the Enquirer has published similar stories before. Recently, Gossip Cop busted the paper for alleging that “friends” of Katie Holmes warned her about Emilio Vitolo's “dark side.” When the tabloids aren’t busy claiming that Vitolo is bad news for Holmes, we’ve also seen other contradicting reports. For instance, OK!, which is a sister publication of the Enquirer, said that Holmes and Vitolo secretly wed. Since both of these outlets are under the same company but paint two different stories, why would anyone take these accounts seriously?
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
