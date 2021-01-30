Katie Holmes Relationship With Emilo Vitolo 'Souring' Over His 'Wandering Eye'?

The Truth Behind Katie Holmes And Emilio Vitolo's Romance

For the paper to portray Emilio Vitolo as a money-hungry floozy who only wants to date Katie Holmes for fame is a bit absurd. For starters, Vitolo owns a restaurant and is a well-known chef amongst the Hollywood crowd. Though Holmes is pretty famous, if Vitolo was seriously looking for a come-up, he’s been around plenty of other celebrities and directors who could’ve helped him. people Also, Holmes and Vitolo seem to be doing just fine, as the pair are constantly seen around New York City. Sure, the way the two began their relationship may have not been drama-free — Vitolo was engaged to another woman before he began his romance with the Batman Begins star — but Gossip Cop doesn’t believe he’s using her for her money or that he can’t control himself.