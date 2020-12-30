Truth About Katie Holmes Relationship Status With Emilio Vitolo

Towards the end of 2020, Katie Holmes found love again with restauranteur, Emilio Vitolo Jr. But, the relationship wasn’t as seamless as it appeared. The pair received heavy media attention, the reason being that Vitolo Jr. was engaged before dating Holmes. Gossip Cop gathered a few rumors we investigated about the couple and the current status of their relationship.
In October, Life & Style reported Katie Holmes already planned to move in with Emilio Vitolo Jr. The tabloid maintained the actress was crazy about the celebrity cook and, he felt the same way, which is why the relationship was moving very quickly. However, an insider also revealed Vitolo wasn't ready to shack up with the actress. The informant also noted the chef was a “philanderer." Gossip Cop learned the entire account was wrong. A rep for Holmes denied the report.
Not too long afterward, Woman’s Day alleged Holmes was pregnant with Vitolo’s baby. Yet, upon further investigation, Gossip Cop found the story was another “bait and switch” tactic by the magazine. According to the tabloid, the Batman Begins actress was trying everything to get pregnant by the chef. Then, an insider remarked the actress could’ve already been expecting because she was spotted out in Central Park “touching her tummy a lot and was cautious about where she stepped.” Gossip Cop didn’t buy the phony tale one bit. The tabloids are constantly speculating if the actress is pregnant. This time was no different.
Unfortunately, the baby rumors didn’t stop. In November, the same magazine asserted Katie Holmes wanted a child with Emilio Vitolo Jr. The outlet contended the new couple was telling friends that “they were preparing for her dream second child." The publication further divulged the pair were "talking baby names, nursery design, colors, fabrics, strollers.” Gossip Cop clarified the story, plus since we had already busted the same narrative a month beforehand, it was obvious this report was also false.
The outlets then switched tactics by claiming Holmes and Vitolo Jr. were having problems. In December, New Idea asserted that the couple had gotten into their first huge argument. The supposed row, the magazine alleged, erupted over Holmes's diet and the actress reportedly lashed out at her boyfriend. An insider revealed Vitolo Jr. “spent three hours making a sauce and she refused to even taste it, despite him begging her to.” Yet, Gossip Cop didn’t buy the notion the two had an explosive argument over food. For years, the tabloids have maintained Holmes is too thin or starving herself. The magazine seemed to just use the actress’s new relationship as an excuse to recycle the tired, incorrect narrative. Gossip Cop dismissed the piece.
Overall, only time will tell where Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr.’s relationship will go, but Gossip Cop will be there to expose any phony stories about the two.