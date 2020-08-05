Katie Holmes Raising Jamie Foxx's Child Alone?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Katie Holmes was pregnant with Jamie Foxx’s child and was planning on raising the baby alone. Gossip Cop busted the phony story at the time after we investigated it. Since Holmes hasn’t given birth to a new baby, it’s apparent our findings we’re accurate.
Nine months ago, the tabloid, NW, proclaimed Holmes and Foxx were expecting a baby. However, the outlet purported, Holmes was “more than happy” to raise the baby without Foxx because the actor had been “messing with her head” for years. A so-called insider snitched to the publication Holmes “still loved Jamie, but she's not expecting too much from him when she has this child. She doesn't want to push him and ask for something he can't deliver, so she'll keep the status quo and let him date who he wants, instead of pushing him to [settle down] with her.”
The magazine went on to note that Holmes has raised her daughter, Suri Cruise, solely by herself following her split from Tom Cruise in 2012. The supposed tipster continued Holmes was “not fazed” about having to “do it all” in regards to her “baby” with Foxx. "Katie's more than capable of being a single mom and raising two children by herself," the seemingly phony insider stated. The dubious source proclaimed Holmes had already “built a nursery, picked out baby names, and was convinced she was having a girl.” “In the meantime,” the bogus insider added, “Katie is all about staying healthy and relaxed while getting everything ready for the new arrival, who's due in the New Year."
The tabloid claimed the actress was at least “three months” pregnant with her supposed baby when the story came out. But as we stated, it’s been nine months since the ludicrous article was published and Holmes didn’t give birth to any child. Plus, at the time, Gossip Cop ran the narrative by a more creditable source, a spokesperson for Holmes, who confirmed the piece wasn’t true and that the actress wasn’t pregnant. It's also worth noting that Holmes and Foxx broke up in the Spring of 2019, almost six months before this phony report was published, though it wasn't publically acknowledged until August,
Following this phony tale, Gossip Cop has continued to correct false reports about Katie Holmes from the unreliable tabloid. Earlier this year, we busted NW for asserting Holmes's weight “plummeted” following her split from Jamie Foxx. The story purported Holmes’ daughter was begging her mother to eat because she was “starving” herself. Gossip Cop exposed the bogus story after we looked into the story and found it to be completely made-up.
In November of last year, the untrustworthy publication alleged Holmes was pregnant and either Foxx or Justin Theroux was the father of her baby. The piece was demeaning and also highly inaccurate. Not only had Gossip Cop already corrected the notion that Holmes was pregnant before but the actress wasn’t even dating Theroux. Again, Foxx and Holmes had been broken up for months at that point, the story made no sense at all.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.