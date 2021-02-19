Katie Holmes ‘Pushing’ Emilio Vitolo Jr For A Proposal?

Was Katie Holmes “pining” for a birthday proposal from her boyfriend of several months Emilio Vitolo Jr? A tabloid recently reported that the celebrity chef was organizing “something special” for Holmes’ 42nd birthday, and the actress was holding out hope that her surprise would include an engagement ring. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and can share our findings.

Katie Holmes Hinted She Wanted An Engagement Ring For Her Birthday?

Life & Style recently ran an article entitled “Katie Pining For A Proposal.” The tabloid alleged that Katie Holmes was “pushing” her boyfriend of less than one year, Emilio Vitolo Jr, for a proposal. According to sources, Holmes had been getting her hopes up for a proposal in the lead up to her birthday.

She knew that Vitolo Jr had been “organizing something special for the occasion,” though she didn’t know quite what yet. The tipster went on to claim that Holmes had been “dropping hints that an engagement ring would be the best gift ever.”

Although there are those that thought Holmes was “rushing into the romance,” the actress supposedly didn’t pay the naysayers any mind. “Katie doesn’t care,” the source continued. “She’s in love and wants the whole world to know it.”

Holmes’ Complicated Romantic Past Why She’s “Rushing?”

After a “messy divorce” from ex-husband Tom Cruise and her on-again, off-again five-year romance with actor Jamie Foxx, Holmes apparently thought she’d never walking down the aisle, the insider continued. But then “Emilio came into her life,” and now that he’s there, “She isn’t about to let him get away.” Thus her alleged need to lock him down with a proposal.

Gossip Cop’s Ready To Make Our Judgement

It can not be stressed enough that Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr have only been dating for a few months now. Since almost the very beginning of the couple’s relationship, the tabloids have pushed endless rumors claiming that the new couple were either planning a secret wedding or that they’d already been secretly married. In the two months since Holmes’ birthday, neither she nor Vitolo Jr have made any announcement of an engagement, which makes the rumor even harder to believe.

Although it’s very clear that Vitolo Jr and Holmes are enjoying their time together, there’s no evidence that either of them are in a rush to take their relationship to the next level. At this time, they are simply dating, nothing more, but L&S knows that the truth doesn’t always sell magazines.

Gossip Cop has busted this tabloid in the past for completely fabricating rumors about Katie Holmes’ romantic life. Just one month after news broke about Holmes’ relationship with Vitolo Jr, the outlet ran a story claiming the two were “shacking up” together. We learned from a source close to the situation that Holmes and Vitolo Jr had no plans to move in together at the time.

This outlet also pushed rumors that Holmes was “heartbroken” over news of Jamie Foxx’s engagement. Since Foxx wasn’t engaged in the first place, Holmes had no reason to be heartbroken. And, as made obvious by her relationship with Vitolo Jr, the actress has clearly moved on.