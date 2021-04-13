Katie Holmes Planning Wedding At Historic New York Church?

Do Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. have plans to tie the knot? That was one tabloid’s story six months ago. Gossip Cop checks back in on the claims.

Holmes And Vitolo Scouting Wedding Venues?

Six months ago, Woman’s Day published an article claiming that Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. were secretly engaged and already looking for a venue. According to the tabloid, Holmes and Vitolo were spotted at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in NYC. The publication’s “insider” speculated that since Holmes and Vitolo Jr. were both raised Catholic, the cathedral would be just the place for them to exchange vows.

Furthermore, a Catholic wedding would have been the “most fitting final middle finger from Katie to Tom Cruise before she closes that chapter of her life forever,” the insider spilled to the tabloid. The comment was in reference to Holmes’ past involvement with the Church of Scientology when she was married to Cruise. Of course, the couple had only gone public a month before this article was published. But the insider insisted that the couple was already talking about marriage and were “both so ready and would do it tomorrow if they could.”

What’s Going On With Katie Holmes’ Love Life?

So, if the couple was so eager, did they ever tie the knot? Not at all. The couple is still together and appears happy. That being said, in the time since this article was published, there hasn’t even been any news of an engagement. Furthermore, a grand ceremony in the middle of NYC would surely draw some attention. In the time since the article was published, it’s become even clearer that Holmes and Vitolo Jr. were likely just visiting a historic landmark, not scouting out wedding venues.

In the time since, there have been just as many tabloid reports of the couple fighting as there are wedding rumors. Clearly, the tabloids don’t have a clue what’s going on in their relationship. If Katie Holmes really was engaged, it’s unlikely the tabloids would know any sooner than the rest of us.

Although Woman’s Day has been completely obsessed with Holmes’ dating life for a while now, it rarely gets the facts right. Not long ago, the tabloid reported that Holmes had secretly dated Justin Theroux. There was, of course, no truth to the claim, but the tabloid still continued inventing drama for Holmes. A recent report from the publication alleged that she had hooked up with Lenny Kravitz, another completely false report. Given the tabloid’s fixation, it’s hard to take its word on Katie Holmes’ love life.

