Katie Holmes Planning 'Surprise Wedding' In Michigan?

Will Katie Holmes Marry This Winter? Here's Our Take On The Story

Gossip Cop isn’t so sure Katie Holmes is making these elaborate plans just yet. Though the actress is still with Emilio Vitolo, there haven’t been any announcements about an engagement or wedding from more reliable outlets, or Holmes for that matter. The 42-year-old actress was seen days ago grabbing an Uber in New York, and from the pictures we’ve seen, there wasn’t a ring on her finger. Even in the picture Vtiolo shared on his Instagram page for Homes birthday, there wasn’t a ring in sight nor was there any mention of marriage.