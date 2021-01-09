Katie Holmes Planning 'Surprise Wedding' In Michigan?

Katie Holmes’ recent romance with Emilio Vitolo Jr. has been the talk of the town for a lot of tabloids. Now one outlet suggests the actress is walking down the aisle again with the chef this winter. Gossip Cop has looked into the report. Here’s what we know.
According to Woman’s Day, friends of the actress believe she is planning an intimate, surprise wedding to Vitolo at her lakeside home in Michigan. The reason these supposed friends assume this is happening is due to the couple becoming “Instagram official."
Other sources reveal Holmes and Vitolo moved into the actress’s lavish apartment where she is allegedly “loving redecorating to make him feel at home.” One insider, who claims to be a longtime friend of Holmes, states, “Katie is so in love with this guy, she’s chattering non-stop about marriage and baby names right now.” The source adds,
She’s dropping hints that there will be a marriage and soon, despite everyone’s hopes she would take her time getting to know Emilio, given he has a bit of a playboy reputation in New York.
Holmes’ romance with Vitolo became public knowledge four months ago when she was spotted kissing the celebrity chef. Gossip Cop would like to note that the timing of a wedding for the actress does seem a bit rushed, but the informant tells the magazine Holmes is “asking her friends who would be prepared to quarantine for 14 days to go to an event she wants to host in Michigan in February.” The insider further divulges:
It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what she’s getting at. Katie bought a stunning country home at Devil’s Lake in Michigan a few years back. It will be the most stunning wedding, her house looks like it’s been trucked in from the Kennedy compound, and given it’s the middle of the winter it will be a snowy wedding wonderland.
The tipster concludes the story by insisting no one, not even her daughter, Suri, can convince Holmes to “slow down.” “She’s absolutely convinced she’s met The One in Emilio and feels he’s a gift from God to make up for all the frogs she’s kissed over the years,” dishes the insider.
Gossip Cop isn’t so sure Katie Holmes is making these elaborate plans just yet. Though the actress is still with Emilio Vitolo, there haven’t been any announcements about an engagement or wedding from more reliable outlets, or Holmes for that matter. The 42-year-old actress was seen days ago grabbing an Uber in New York, and from the pictures we’ve seen, there wasn’t a ring on her finger. Even in the picture Vtiolo shared on his Instagram page for Homes birthday, there wasn’t a ring in sight nor was there any mention of marriage.
Also, it's a little premature to assume someone is getting married because they became "official" on Instagram. Additionally, this wouldn’t be the first time Woman’s Day jumped the gun and insisted Holmes was rushing down the aisle.
Three months ago, the tabloid ran a similar report when it alleged Holmes and Vitolo were planning a wedding after the two were photographed visiting St. Patrick's Cathedral. Obviously, the magazine has been using the wedding troupe for some time. Gossip Cop corrected the story when it came out.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
George Clooney 'Trapped' In Unhappy Marriage With Amal?
Truth About Hoda Kotb Leaving ‘The Today Show’
Angelina Jolie 'Hooking Up' With Justin Theroux?
Winona Ryder Reveals Why She 'Vanished' From Show Business
Is Kanye West Really Having An Affair With Jeffree Star? Investigating The Rumors [UPDATE]