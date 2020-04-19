Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Nine months ago, a tabloid claimed Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman were both pregnant at the same time. The outlet also contended their ex-husband, Tom Cruise, was “happy” for both of them. The entire story was false. Gossip Cop busted the phony story when it came out.

Last summer, Star asserted Holmes and Kidman were both expecting. The cover for tabloid read, “Tom’s Exes Pregnant!” and also claimed to know what Crusie’s reaction was. The entire narrative was misleading and inaccurate. Regardless, the tabloid’s cover story quoted an alleged insider who maintained knew how the actor felt about his former wives’ “supposed” pregnancies. “At first he was shocked that they both happen to be expecting at the same time. Once that wore off, he said, ‘That’s great,’” the so-called insider told the outlet. From there magazine said Cruise was “glad” everything was going well for Kidman and felt Holmes also “deserved happiness.”

The magazine’s bogus story was completely fabricated since it was already confirmed that Kidman and Holmes weren’t expecting. A week prior, Gossip Cop debunked Star for falsely claiming Holmes was pregnant with Jamie Foxx’s baby through in vitro fertilization. The dubious story asserted Holmes “knew IVF would be the fastest way to conceive,” and was calling her pregnancy a “miracle.” The outlet also alleged Foxx was planning on proposing to Holmes. Gossip Cop reached out to Holmes’ rep who confirmed the actress was not pregnant and not getting engaged. We dismissed the story when it came out.

The next day, Gossip Cop busted Star for alleging Kidman was just a few weeks pregnant with her and Keith Urban’s third child. The phony magazine contended Urban and Kidman’s marriage was on “shaky” ground until Kidman found out she was expecting. The publication further stated it only took “one round of IVF” for the actress to conceive and the couple was “on the verge” of divorce. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found no truth to it. We also checked with a rep for Kidman who confirmed the tabloid’s story was 100% untrue.

Given that information, how would Star have Cruise’s supposed reaction to something that wasn’t true? The tabloid had no idea what it was talking about, which is why we debunked the silly story at the time. Also, it’s worth mentioning it’s been exactly nine months since the story came out and neither Holmes and Kidman have had a child. This tabloid has no real insight on Kidman, Holmes, or Cruise. We hope they get it right someday.