Katie Holmes' New Romance: Everything We Know

Was Katie Holmes' Scoping Out A Church For Wedding Ideas?

The tabloids, however, continued to run with the wedding theme. Earlier this month, Woman’s Day maintained that Holmes was planning her wedding to Vitolo Jr. The outlet’s evidence for this narrative were pictures of the Dawson’s Creek star walking into the St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York. The magazine’s insider further revealed, “Marrying in a Catholic Church would be the most fitting final middle finger from Katie to Tom Cruise before she closes that chapter of her life forever.” So, from what Woman’s Day was alleging, the actress only wanted to get married in a Catholic Church to spite her former husband? Gossip Cop wasn't buying it. We also didn’t jump the gun and think just because Holmes and her new beau were visiting the infamous landmark that they were planning their wedding. St. Patrick’s Cathedral is a tourist attraction and the two simply could’ve just been visiting it, like everyone else.