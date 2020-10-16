Katie Holmes New Boyfriend Already Cheating On Her?

Since she started dating Tom Cruise back in 2006, Katie Holmes has only publicly dated Cruise and later Jamie Foxx. Now she’s stepping out with chef Emilio Vitolo, and naturally, the tabloids are snuffing out anything they can about the man. One tabloid reports that Vitolo is already cheating on Holmes just weeks into the relationship. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.
According to Star, Holmes’s boyfriend couldn’t stay loyal for very long. The tabloid speculates on if the relationship is doomed after Vitolo, a “ladies’ guy,” is said to be “texting a bunch of girls” to let them know he and Holmes “aren’t nearly as serious as they seem.” Holmes is unaware of these texts and “think’s she’s in love,” according to an insider. The insider even says “she’s obsessed with the guy.”
The tabloid brings up Vitolo’s relationship with ex-fiancee Rachel Emmons. Vitolo’s mother loved Emmons “like a daughter” and thinks calling off the engagement was a mistake, so Holmes has a lot to do to win her over. Despite her friends and his family being wary, Holmes is still “adamant that they’ll elope.” The article closes by saying “in her mind, they’re two kindred souls destined to be together.”
Gossip Cop is busting this story which tries to make Holmes out to be naive in the face of a cheater. She’s hardly “wrapped around his finger,” as the tabloid says. The two have barely been together long enough for Vitolo to cheat on her, which is of course made-up. A rep for Holmes said this story was not true.
Holmes and Vitolo were spotted just a few days ago together. They’re in the honeymoon phase of a new relationship, so of course, she’s going to appear in love. That said, she was with Foxx for years and the two never eloped. There’s no reason for Holmes to be in such a rush, which makes this flimsy story all the more unbelievable. Besides, Gossip Cop debunked the idea that Katie Holmes was planning to elope just last week.
The Batman Begins star is a common target of Star. It said the movie star was living paycheck to paycheck, which is wicked unlikely seeing as she keeps very busy. It claimed she would move from New York City to Los Angeles, yet she is still photographed with Vitolo all over the Big Apple. Last summer, it said Holmes was pregnant but a year later there is no baby to be found.
With so many bogus stories about Holmes appearing so often, Gossip Cop has concluded that these insiders close to Holmes are either nonexistent or completely made-up. Holmes and Vitolo look happy together and there’s no proof to consider there’s darkness under the surface.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.