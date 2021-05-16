Katie Holmes Moving Suri Cruise To LA?

Katie Holmes has always kept her private life with daughter Suri Cruise pretty close to her chest. This time last year, One tabloid claimed that the Dawson’s Creek star was moving her family across the country, from New York to Los Angeles. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and where the mother-daughter duo is today.

California Here They Come?

Last May, OK! claimed that Holmes was officially relocating to California, after years of traveling between the coasts, going as far as to say the actress regrets selling her LA home in early 2020. “Katie’s growing tired of New York, the city’s just so crowded,” an “insider” told the mag. The pair apparently spent lockdown in California at a rental property according to the publication.

Dragging Holmes’s teenage daughter into the fray, the rag swore the then 14-year-old would be able to adapt to the west coast and that the minor would “feel comfortable there.” Holmes is apparently “still reluctant” about leaving and pulling her child out of school. However, the outlet asserts that the actress will move back to Los Angeles, once her daughter goes to college.

False And Fabricated

The story was completely made up. Gossip Cop busted the story first by pointing out that Holmes proudly sports the NYC area code “212” in her Instagram handle. Speaking of Instagram, the actress is also a photographer and features the “city that never sleeps” often on her page, including front stoop art, numerous shots of Chinatown and snowy citi-bikes. If Holmes spent quarantine in California, she certainly didn’t photograph it. To back up our suspicions, a rep for Holmes confirmed there was “no truth at all” to the articles.

At Holme in NYC

Gossip Cop pointed out in the original article, the tabloids are often wrong about Katie Holmes. In January 2020, RadarOnline published a similar rumor saying that the actress was planning on moving to the country. This obviously didn’t happen. Another claimed she was dating Bradley Cooper and another said Tom Cruise wanted to spend Christmas with his daughter, despite the two’s estrangement for years. If Holmes was moving coasts, it seems she is too busy to do so. The star just wrapped production on an untitled romance in Connecticut a couple of weeks ago. This will be her second film in the director’s chair. She is also set to produce and star in the adaptation of The Watergate Girl. So, if the actress is moving, it might be hard to squeeze it into her schedule.

