Katie Holmes ‘Moves On’ With Alexander Skarsgard After Breakup?

Katie Holmes has dated a few famous faces over the years, including Tom Cruise (who she eventually married) and Jamie Foxx. Now, one tabloid is claiming the Dawson’s Creek alum is romantically linked to Alexander Skarsgård. Gossip Cop investigates.

Skarsgard Making NYC His ‘Holmes’?

New Idea is reporting that Katie Holmes, who just got out of a relationship with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., is dating Tarzan himself, Alexander Skarsgård. Apparently, the coupling has “New York circles spinning” as the two thespians were previously linked by the tabloids back in 2014.

The publication then spends a majority of the article explaining the couple’s connection to Nicole Kidman. Skarsgård portrayed Kidman’s husband in the HBO hit drama Big Little Lies, and both actresses played wife to Tom Cruise in real life. According to the publication, Holmes and Skarsgård have met up in secret since the actor came to town to join the cast of another HBO show, Succession.

Of course, an insider was there to spill the tea. “It started as just a friendly call and an invitation for coffee. Since then, no one’s heard a peep out of her or him! They’ve both gone quiet and everyone’s convinced they’ve continued to meet up – but in secret,” the source says.

Katie Holmes Already Moved On?

The article’s title, “Katie Moves on with Nicole’s ‘Hubby,’” is misleading. At most, the connection is a coincidence. The adjoining photo of Holmes and Skarsgård walking on the street looks like someone photoshopped the Batman Begins actress into a photo of Skarsgård. While it is true that the True Blood actor played hubby to both Kidman and Holmes, he never had a relationship with either despite the long-standing rumors. In 2014, while promoting their movie The Giver, the actor told People, “Katie’s a dear friend and I really loved working with her. She’s a sweetheart and a great actress. But no, we’re not dating.”

This story is also full of holes. Note that the “inside source” did not disclose who the so-called couple should be talking to or who “everyone” is. Neither the insider nor the outlet mentioned Holmes’ daughter, Suri. If the actress is spending days at a time with Skarsgård in “secret locations,” where is her daughter?

Same Story, Same Gossip Rag, Different Woman

New Idea is so obsessed with Alexander Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman that the publication is willing to spread its own big little lies to make it happen. Last November, the outlet reported that Keith Urban, Kidman’s real husband, was upset the co-stars were teaming up again in the upcoming Robert Eggers film The Northman. Five months earlier, the mag claimed the Aussie couple never celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. Instead, the actress and musician duo were “in a tense battle over Kidman’s ‘reunion’ with Skarsgård.” Gossip Cop busted both stories, just as we’re doing with this latest fiction.

