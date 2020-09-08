Katie Holmes Married And Having A Baby With Jamie Foxx?

The Saga Of These Bogus Babies

For whatever reason, NW has continuously pushed the narrative that Holmes would have another baby. Around when she and Foxx broke up, it doubled down and said she was going to have his baby and raise it alone. This pregnancy did not match the previous timeline, nor was it any more true. It also claimed she was starving herself following the break-up, which similarly does not make sense after claiming she was gaining weight for the pregnancy.